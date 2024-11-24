Premature Field Storming Causes Significant Delay In BYU-Arizona State Game

TEMPE, Arizona— The Arizona State Sun Devils’ questionable clock management in the closing minute of a 28-23 win over No. 14 BYU caused a nearly 20-minute delay after ASU fans stormed the field, inadvertently thinking the game was over.

It was reminiscent of BYU-Utah in 2012 when Utah fans stormed the field three times before a win over the Cougars.

Crazy scene here in Tempe. pic.twitter.com/FWNAP6FfG4 — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 24, 2024

With the ball inside the five and less than a minute to play, the Sun Devils opted to run the clock rather than risk a turnover by punching the ball across the goal line. After two backward scrambles from QB Sam Leavitt, ASU needed to burn seven seconds on fourth down to avoid returning the football to BYU.

Leavitt took the snap and heaved a pass high into the Tempe night, hoping to keep the ball airborne long enough for the clock to expire. The clock did hit zeros, and fans immediately stormed the field. After a review, officials determined one second was left on the clock when the pass landed in the stands, giving the Cougars one last play near midfield.

Goal posts had to be raised back up before #BYU’s final play of the game.#BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/tPEwMJBcu0 — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 24, 2024

Trailing by five, BYU was forced into a Hail Mary on the final play.

Jake Retzlaff evaded a three-man rush before stepping into a throw that fell into the waiting arms of Chase Roberts at the two-yard line. Two Arizona State defenders were there to stop Roberts short of the goal line and end the game for real.

Sun Devil fans rushed the field for a second time following the win.

