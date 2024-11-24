On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Premature Field Storming Causes Significant Delay In BYU-Arizona State Game

Nov 23, 2024, 5:53 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

TEMPE, ArizonaThe Arizona State Sun Devils’ questionable clock management in the closing minute of a 28-23 win over No. 14 BYU caused a nearly 20-minute delay after ASU fans stormed the field, inadvertently thinking the game was over.

It was reminiscent of BYU-Utah in 2012 when Utah fans stormed the field three times before a win over the Cougars.

With the ball inside the five and less than a minute to play, the Sun Devils opted to run the clock rather than risk a turnover by punching the ball across the goal line. After two backward scrambles from QB Sam Leavitt, ASU needed to burn seven seconds on fourth down to avoid returning the football to BYU.

Leavitt took the snap and heaved a pass high into the Tempe night, hoping to keep the ball airborne long enough for the clock to expire. The clock did hit zeros, and fans immediately stormed the field. After a review, officials determined one second was left on the clock when the pass landed in the stands, giving the Cougars one last play near midfield.

Trailing by five, BYU was forced into a Hail Mary on the final play.

Jake Retzlaff evaded a three-man rush before stepping into a throw that fell into the waiting arms of Chase Roberts at the two-yard line. Two Arizona State defenders were there to stop Roberts short of the goal line and end the game for real.

Sun Devil fans rushed the field for a second time following the win.

RELATED STORIES

BYU Cougars 2024 Schedule (9-1, 6-1)

  • Southern Illinois Salukis @ BYU Cougars  (41-13 W)
  • BYU Cougars @ SMU Mustangs (18-15 W)
  • BYU Cougars @ Wyoming Cowboys (34-14 W)
  • Kansas State Wildcats @ BYU Cougars (38-9 W)
  • No. 22 BYU Cougars @ Baylor Bears (34-28 W)
  • BYE
  • Arizona Wildcats @ BYU Cougars (41-19 W)
  • Oklahoma State Cowboys @ BYU Cougars (38-35 W)
  • BYU Cougars @ UCF Knights (37-24 W)
  • BYE
  • BYU Cougars @ Utah Utes (22-21 W)
  • Kansas Jayhawks @ BYU Cougars (17-13 L)
  • BYU Cougars @ Arizona State Sun Devils (28-23 L)
  • Saturday, November 30 – Houston Cougars @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA

For more information on BYU football, follow our BYU insider Mitch Harper. Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on Twitter/X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

BYU Cougars Athletics On KSL Sports

Follow the BYU Cougars with KSL Sports.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect; give us a follow @kslsports.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball coverage here.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

KSL Sports

No. 14 BYU Offensive Production Among Questions Answered Against No. 21 Arizona State

Too many turnovers cost No. 14 BYU a chance to keep themselves in the drivers seat for a berth in the Big 12 championship game.

6 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Takeaways From BYU Football’s Loss At Arizona State

Takeaways from the wild finish for BYU football's game to Arizona State.

14 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kessler’s Return Helps Jazz Sink Knicks

The Utah Jazz caught fire in their 121-106 victory over the New York Knicks to move to 4-12 on the season.

26 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah LB Lander Barton Intercepts Iowa State, Returns It 87 Yards For Six

Early in the second quarter against Iowa State, Utah LB Lander Barton picked off the QB and rumbled for over 80 yards to punch in six.

37 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Premature Field Storming Causes Significant Delay In BYU-Arizona State Game

The Arizona State Sun Devils' questionable clock management in the closing minute of a 28-23 win over No. 14 BYU caused a nearly 20-minute delay after ASU fans stormed the field, inadvertently thinking the game was over.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Utah RB Zack Moss Attends Senior Night Game Against Iowa State

Former Utah running back Zack Moss touched down in SLC this weekend to watch his alma mater take on the Iowa State Cyclones for senior night.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

Premature Field Storming Causes Significant Delay In BYU-Arizona State Game