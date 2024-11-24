Utah LB Lander Barton Intercepts Iowa State, Returns It 87 Yards For Six

SALT LAKE CITY – Early in the second quarter against Iowa State, Utah linebacker Lander Barton picked off the QB and rumbled for over 80 yards to punch in six.

The pick-six was the second of Barton’s career.

Last year against Weber State, Barton did the same thing but only from about 20 yards out.

With the score against the Cyclones, Utah Football has now had a pick-six in 21 consecutive seasons.

Barton has carried that streak on his back for the Utes as he is the only player to have one in each of the past two seasons.

The score gave Utah a 10-7 lead over Iowa State.

The big play on defense was needed as through the first 20 minutes of action, the Utes’ offense only picked up two first downs.

The Utes’ Inaugural Big 12 Season

Coming in as the favorite in a new conference, the 2024 season is far from what Utah Football was expecting.

After starting with four straight wins, things started going downhill against the Arizona teams. From there, the Utes lost six straight.

A big reason for the struggles is the same reason that has plagued Utah in recent years – injuries. The list is unfortunately a long one for the Utes and features some common names like quarterback Cam Rising and tight end Brant Kuithe.

Heading into the Iowa State matchup, Utah sits near the bottom of the Big 12 with a 4-6 (1-6 conference) record. The Cyclones hold the fourth spot in the conference at 8-2 (5-2). A win over the Utes would propel them into a tie for first.

Utah Football 2024 Season Results:

The Rest Of The Utes’ 2024 Schedule:

Utah Football vs. Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, November 23

Utah Football @ UCF Knights on Friday, November 29

