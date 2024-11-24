Kessler’s Return Helps Jazz Sink Knicks

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz caught fire in their 121-106 victory over the New York Knicks to move to 4-12 on the season.

Lauri Markkanen scored a game-high 34 points on 11-15 shooting including 5-8 from downtown.

The Knicks were led by OG Anunoby who scored 27 points.

Walker Kessler Strong In Return From Injury

After missing the last six games with hip bursitis, Walker Kessler returned to the Jazz lineup and dominated the Knicks.

The third-year center’s stat line wasn’t overwhelming, recording an 11-point, 10-rebound, three-block double-double, no player had a bigger impact in the win.

The Knicks, who own the league’s second-best offense managed to shoot just 39 percent against the Jazz, including 22-49 on shots inside the arc, due in part to Kessler’s presence in the paint.

Keyonte George on the impact Walker Kessler had in his return to the floor for the @utahjqzz. #TakeNote | @kslsports pic.twitter.com/we81Lqtzly — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) November 24, 2024

“There’s different moments defensively where we don’t have to help as much, so we’re in rotations a little bit less offensively tonight,” Jazz coach Will Hardy said about Kessler’s defense.

While the Knicks struggled to shoot, the Jazz knocked down a season-high 19-34 from the three-point line thanks to improved spacing on the offensive end.

With Kessler on the floor, the Jazz have an added lob threat at the rim which attracts help defenders in the paint, freeing the team’s three-point shooters on the perimeter.

He’s also improved as a screen setter since his rookie season, opening lanes for guards to attack the defense.

“The obvious part of it is the physicality of my screens — just being bigger,” Kessler said. “But a lot of it is angles.”

The 23-year-old played a season-high 35 minutes in his return to the floor and had a team-best +34 plus-minus.

Johnny Juzang Rescues Jazz Against Knicks

With John Collins pushed into the starting lineup due to the injuries in the Jazz frontcourt, the team’s second unit largely struggled to score against the Knicks.

Jordan Clarkson, Isaiah Collier, Drew Eubanks, and Cody Williams combined for just eight points in over 55 minutes while shooting a combined 4-20 from the floor.

But while most of the Jazz reserves had an off night against the Knicks, Johnny Juzang flourished.

here to inform you that Johnny is, in fact, heating up from three 😏 pic.twitter.com/e5RHqdr3QM — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 23, 2024

The third-year wing shot 4-8 from the floor, with all four makes coming from the three-point line scoring 12 points, adding three rebounds, and two assists.

“Johnny’s an amazing kid,” Hardy said. “He’s really competitive, and he’s worked really, really hard on this game. And it’s always great to see nights like tonight.”

The Jazz were 17 points better than the Knicks in Juzang’s 16 minutes on the floor, while no other reserve had a positive plus-minus.

Primarily a ball-in-hand scorer during his time at UCLA, Juzang has evolved into a lethal catch-and-shoot player in the NBA, connecting on 39 percent of his attempts this season.

“He recognized what he needed to do to stay in the league and make a name for himself and to earn a full-time contract, and he did that,” Hardy concluded.

Juzang inked a four-year, $11.4 million contract with the Jazz this summer, though only the first year is guaranteed.

Utah Jazz Next Broadcast

The Jazz will host the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday at 7 p.m. MST. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone .

