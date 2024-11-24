On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
LOCAL NEWS

Four new Apache helicopters arrive at Utah National Guard

Nov 23, 2024, 8:06 PM

Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture

BY ALEX CABRERO


SALT LAKE CITY – With several bases in Northern Utah, it is common to see military helicopters fly over the Salt Lake Valley.

However, the four helicopters that flew into the Utah Army National Guard base in West Jordan Saturday afternoon were different.

“These are the most advanced attack aircraft in the world,” said Col. John Dzieciolowski, who is the commander of the 97th Aviation Troop Command.

He is talking about the Apache AH-64E helicopters.

The base currently has Apache helicopters, but not this new ‘Guardian’ model.

“Today is an exciting day for the Utah National Guard, the state of Utah, and the U.S. Army. These additional aircraft increase our combat power here in Utah by 33%,” said Col. Dzieciolowski.

The four helicopters completed the last stretch of their journey Saturday, landing at the Utah Army National Guard Base on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. (Mark Less, KSL TV) The Apache AH-64E helicopters will increase combat power in Utah by 33%. (Mark Less, KSL TV) The Apache AH-64E helicopters were called the most advanced attack aircraft in the world. (Mark Less, KSL TV) The Apache AH-64E helicopters were called the most advanced attack aircraft in the world. (Mark Less, KSL TV) The four helicopters completed the last stretch of their journey Saturday, landing at the Utah Army National Guard Base on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. (Mark Less, KSL TV) The Apache AH-64E helicopters will increase combat power in Utah by 33%. (Mark Less, KSL TV) The four helicopters completed the last stretch of their journey Saturday, landing at the Utah Army National Guard Base on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. (Mark Less, KSL TV) The Utah Army National Guard Base in West Jordan on Nov. 23, 2024. (Mark Less, KSL TV)

The new Apache helicopters have increased flight safety instruments as compared to the older models, as well as state-of-the-art communication upgrades that will allow the flight crew to better integrate with full-time active crews with the U.S. Army, the Navy, and the Marine Corps.

It also allows the flight crew to designate targets from a safer distance.

When the helicopters and crew are needed for important U.S. missions, Utah is ready.

“The aviation units of the Utah National Guard, both in the Air Guard and the Army Guard, have been serving and assisting Utah citizens for decades and protecting and defending the nation abroad for just as long,” said Utah National Guard Brigadier General Keir Scoubes.

The new helicopters aren’t just for attack and defense.

Many flights involve helping people in Utah.

“As far as our stateside mission goes, we will be able to operate a lot easier in the mountains when it comes to looking for lost hikers and other search and rescues,” said Chief Warrant Officer Joseph Vandrimmelen. “The lighter and bigger blades allow us to work more efficiently at higher elevations.”

Vandrimmelen was in one of the helicopters that made the trip from North Carolina to Utah.

It took several days to fly across the country with the final leg from Cedar City to West Jordan on Saturday.

The four new helicopters are the first group in what will ultimately be twenty-four Apache AH-64E aircraft based in West Jordan.

The new model will replace the older models.

“It still has that new helicopter smell,” said Vandrimmelen with a laugh.

He said he is proud to have these helicopters in Utah, not only because it will mean more jobs in the state for private contractors to help maintain them, but he also knows how close this base was to losing their helicopters.

“Ten years ago, we were pretty close to losing these things,” Vandrimmelen said. “There was a big fight to keep these and thankfully we got to keep our Delta models and for us to bring these here, Utah has now had every model of the Apache.”

The next four are scheduled to be in Utah next month.

All 24 of them should be at the Utah Army National Guard base in West Jordan by May of 2025.

Four new Apache helicopters arrive at Utah National Guard

With several bases in Northern Utah, it is common to see military helicopters fly over the Salt Lake Valley. However, the four helicopters that flew into the Utah Army National Guard base in West Jordan Saturday afternoon were different.

