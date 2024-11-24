Utah Blocks Iowa State Punt, Recovers In End Zone For Touchdown

SALT LAKE CITY – Early in the fourth quarter, Utah blocked an Iowa State punt and recovered it in the end zone to spark a late comeback.

Utah’s first two TDs didnt come from the offense. They came from defense and special teams.

Jackson Bennee was the Ute who got in the backfield to get his hands on the kick.

After the ball bounced around for a bit, David Washington pounced on it in the end zone.

Through the first three quarters and change, the Utah offense had 200 fewer yards, 15 fewer first downs, and sat at a 15-minute disadvantage in time of possession.

However, the Utes had other people step up to keep the game competitive on senior night.

On the Cyclones’ next drive, they punted after just four plays.

Utah trailed by three with 12 minutes on the clock with a chance to tie with a field goal or take the lead with a touchdown.

The Utes’ Inaugural Big 12 Season

Coming in as the favorite in a new conference, the 2024 season is far from what Utah Football was expecting.

After starting with four straight wins, things started going downhill against the Arizona teams. From there, the Utes lost six straight.

A big reason for the struggles is the same reason that has plagued Utah in recent years – injuries. The list is unfortunately a long one for the Utes and features some common names like quarterback Cam Rising and tight end Brant Kuithe.

Heading into the Iowa State matchup, Utah sits near the bottom of the Big 12 with a 4-6 (1-6 conference) record. The Cyclones hold the fourth spot in the conference at 8-2 (5-2). A win over the Utes would propel them into a tie for first.

