Micah Bernard Gives Utah Football Late Lead With Direct Snap Touchdown

Nov 23, 2024, 8:34 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah running back Micah Bernard gave Utah Football its first lead since 3-0 late in the fourth quarter against Iowa State.

After a failed QB sneak, Bernard took a direct snap straight up the middle for six.

Seniors Luke Bottari, Micah Bernard Headline Late Utah Scoring Drive

The play was set up by a group of big runs from quarterback Luke Bottari.

First, Bottari scampered for a 40-yard gain. After another 14-yard scramble, the Utes were set up on the goal line.

The late score not only gave the Utes a 28-24 lead, but it carried a little extra wait for Bernard.

The senior running back has been one of the main weapons for the Utah offense this season and was being honored on senior night against the Cyclones.

Against Iowa State, Bernard took 17 carries for 42 yards and a touchdown. He also pulled down three receptions for 11 yards.

Through the first ten games of the season, Bernard posted 158 carries for 880 yards and three touchdowns. He added 25 receptions for 123 yards and two touchdowns through the air.

The Utes’ Inaugural Big 12 Season

Coming in as the favorite in a new conference, the 2024 season is far from what Utah Football was expecting.

After starting with four straight wins, things started going downhill against the Arizona teams. From there, the Utes lost six straight.

A big reason for the struggles is the same reason that has plagued Utah in recent years – injuries. The list is unfortunately a long one for the Utes and features some common names like quarterback Cam Rising and tight end Brant Kuithe.

Heading into the Iowa State matchup, Utah sits near the bottom of the Big 12 with a 4-6 (1-6 conference) record. The Cyclones hold the fourth spot in the conference at 8-2 (5-2). A win over the Utes would propel them into a tie for first.

Utah Football 2024 Season Results:

The Rest Of The Utes’ 2024 Schedule:

  • Utah Football vs. Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, November 23
  • Utah Football @ UCF Knights on Friday, November 29

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com.

