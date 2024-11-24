Micah Bernard Gives Utah Football Late Lead With Direct Snap Touchdown

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah running back Micah Bernard gave Utah Football its first lead since 3-0 late in the fourth quarter against Iowa State.

After a failed QB sneak, Bernard took a direct snap straight up the middle for six.

There it is!@Utah_Football takes the lead 😤 pic.twitter.com/8BPEZ4qBR3 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 24, 2024

Seniors Luke Bottari, Micah Bernard Headline Late Utah Scoring Drive

The play was set up by a group of big runs from quarterback Luke Bottari.

First, Bottari scampered for a 40-yard gain. After another 14-yard scramble, the Utes were set up on the goal line.

The late score not only gave the Utes a 28-24 lead, but it carried a little extra wait for Bernard.

The senior running back has been one of the main weapons for the Utah offense this season and was being honored on senior night against the Cyclones.

Honoring 26 of our Utes for Senior Day! #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/yf3IZqxwxk — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) November 24, 2024

Against Iowa State, Bernard took 17 carries for 42 yards and a touchdown. He also pulled down three receptions for 11 yards.

Through the first ten games of the season, Bernard posted 158 carries for 880 yards and three touchdowns. He added 25 receptions for 123 yards and two touchdowns through the air.

The Utes’ Inaugural Big 12 Season

Coming in as the favorite in a new conference, the 2024 season is far from what Utah Football was expecting.

After starting with four straight wins, things started going downhill against the Arizona teams. From there, the Utes lost six straight.

A big reason for the struggles is the same reason that has plagued Utah in recent years – injuries. The list is unfortunately a long one for the Utes and features some common names like quarterback Cam Rising and tight end Brant Kuithe.

Heading into the Iowa State matchup, Utah sits near the bottom of the Big 12 with a 4-6 (1-6 conference) record. The Cyclones hold the fourth spot in the conference at 8-2 (5-2). A win over the Utes would propel them into a tie for first.

