Utah Football Loses Heartbreaker To Iowa State Cyclones On Senior Night

Nov 23, 2024, 8:54 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Football’s hopes for a bowl game officially ended on Saturday with a 31-28 loss to the Iowa State Cyclones at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

The Utes came storming back in the fourth quarter with a blocked put touchdown and their first offensive TD of the night. But all it took was a scoring drive from the Cyclones to take the lead right back.

In the final seconds, Cole Becker missed a 54-yard attempt that would tie the game at 31.

Utah Football will end the season on the road against the UCF Knights on Friday, November 29.

Pregame

First Quarter

Second Quarter

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

Steve Bartle is the Utah insider for KSL Sports. He hosts The Utah Blockcast (SUBSCRIBE) and appears on KSL Sports Zone to break down the Utes. You can follow him on X for the latest Utah updates and game analysis.
Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

