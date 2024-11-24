Utah Football Loses Heartbreaker To Iowa State Cyclones On Senior Night

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Football’s hopes for a bowl game officially ended on Saturday with a 31-28 loss to the Iowa State Cyclones at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

The Utes came storming back in the fourth quarter with a blocked put touchdown and their first offensive TD of the night. But all it took was a scoring drive from the Cyclones to take the lead right back.

In the final seconds, Cole Becker missed a 54-yard attempt that would tie the game at 31.

Utah Football will end the season on the road against the UCF Knights on Friday, November 29.

Pregame

Specialists have taken the field. pic.twitter.com/9KSfgzHfG7 — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 23, 2024

The hand painted helmets look fantastic. pic.twitter.com/6DI16HiaQU — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 23, 2024

First Quarter

Utah wins the toss and deferred to the second half, Iowa State will start with the ball. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 24, 2024

Smith Snowden with the PBU on 3rd down and Utah forces a quick 3 & out. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 24, 2024

Isaac Wilson connects with Daidren Zipperer on a 46 yard reception! Great ball and catch… Utah to the ISU 33 yard line. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 24, 2024

After the big play, Utah stalls out in the red zone. Iowa State got the run stops and Utah settles for a field goal. Cole Becker knocks it through. Utah 3, Iowa State 0 — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 24, 2024

Two touchbacks???? Wow. Winds of change or something. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 24, 2024

3rd and 7 and ISU is short but it looks like they’ll go for it on 4th and 2… — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 24, 2024

Utah stops the drive, ISU will settle for a field goal…. And it’s blocked but flags are done.

Utah flagged for holding and it’s an automatic 1st down. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 24, 2024

Iowa State gets it into the end zone on a slant route. Lots of frustration over that defensive holding call. Iowa State 7, Utah 3 — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 24, 2024

Higgins with his eighth TD grab of the season! pic.twitter.com/yBd9Ykz7Af 🌪️🚨🌪️ — Iowa State Football (@CycloneFB) November 24, 2024

I haven’t seen a good look of the defensive holding penalty. But maybe someone had their phone out recording it? — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 24, 2024

Second Quarter

LANDER BARTON PICK SIX!!!!!!! THE STREAK LIVES ON — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 24, 2024

RELATED: Utah LB Lander Barton Intercepts Iowa State, Returns It 87 Yards For Six

Some things are just meant to be… 87 yards the other way. Incredible play by Barton and Vaughn at the end to provide the last block to get Barton into the end zone. Utah 10, Iowa State 7 https://t.co/8iDyDLDbua — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 24, 2024

Iowa State responds with a touchdown drive. The roughing the passer penalty+the big reception accounted for 50 yards alone and the Cyclones punched it in. Iowa State 14, Utah 10 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 24, 2024

Into the end zone for @CarsonHansen21! pic.twitter.com/syQCS4Osky 🌪️🚨🌪️ — Iowa State Football (@CycloneFB) November 24, 2024

Jack Bouwmeester punt bounced off of the Iowa State returner and recovered by Utah. The offense takes the field again at the Iowa State 17-yard line. pic.twitter.com/JBYb1FoNmw — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 24, 2024

After taking over at the 17 yard line… the offense proceeds to lose 12 yards over the span of three downs. Utah will now attempt a 47 yard field goal… And Becker boots it through. Utah 13, Iowa State 14 — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 24, 2024

Utah’s defense gets the stop on 3rd down, and Iowa State kicks a 35-yard field goal through the uprights. Iowa State 17, Utah 13 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 24, 2024

Third Quarter

Iowa State misses a 46-yard field goal attempt, kicker pushed it right. Utah takes over at their own 28-yard line. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 24, 2024

Utah fumbles the handoff exchange and Iowa State recovers at the 23-yard line. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 24, 2024

Iowa State punches it into the end zone on a QB sneak to extend their lead. Again, an opponent scores off of a Utah turnover. Iowa State 24, Utah 13 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 24, 2024

Isaac Wilson completes a pass for 18 yards to Landen King. pic.twitter.com/Wbjg4wCDlN — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 24, 2024

Damn. Now Wilson is down, he was tackled from behind, and immediately grabbed his knee. Staff tending to him. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 24, 2024

He has to be helped off the field and he’s headed to the tent. https://t.co/EJdiQh58UG — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 24, 2024

Fourth Quarter

UTAH BLOCKS A PUNT AND RECOVERS IN THE END ZONE!

Utah with a defensive and special teams touchdown now. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 24, 2024

RELATED: Utah Blocks Iowa State Punt, Recovers In End Zone For Touchdown

Bottari completes a pass to Lohner for the 2-point conversion and it’s 24-21! — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 24, 2024

That was the first time since 2008 that Utah blocked a punt for a touchdown. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 24, 2024

Jackson Bennee on the block, he’s made an impact on special teams tonight, he also caught the punt downed inside the 5. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 24, 2024

THE BOTTARI FERRARI pic.twitter.com/yHpQs4jaWL — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 24, 2024

THE BOTTARI FERRARI SUV! Refs called it short but that’s a tuddy. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 24, 2024

It’s fast and nimble but an absolute brute when necessary. https://t.co/k0DPqaBq2j — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 24, 2024

Utah went 91 yards and Micah Bernard punches it into the end zone! Luke Bottari came up big for Utah on the drive. Utah 28, Iowa State 24 pic.twitter.com/BivnCMwPqw — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 24, 2024

RELATED: Micah Bernard Gives Utah Football Late Lead With Direct Snap Touchdown

There it is!@Utah_Football takes the lead 😤 pic.twitter.com/8BPEZ4qBR3 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 24, 2024

Carson punches in his second score of the day. 🌪️🚨🌪️ pic.twitter.com/V082JOP5Dk — Iowa State Football (@CycloneFB) November 24, 2024

Iowa State takes back the lead! What a drive by @CycloneFB to take the lead with 1:30 left on the clock 🌪️ pic.twitter.com/XYJgphE2xo — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 24, 2024

Lol… Short, quick, easy completions. Utah out to the 49 yard line with :48 left. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 24, 2024

Offsides on ISU and it’s 3rd and 5 at the ISU 46… Bottari completes a pass on 3rd down. Utah now to the 33 — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 24, 2024

Cole Becker misses the 53-yard field goal and Iowa State will escape the upset from Utah tonight. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 24, 2024

Steve Bartle is the Utah insider for KSL Sports. He hosts The Utah Blockcast (SUBSCRIBE) and appears on KSL Sports Zone to break down the Utes. You can follow him on X for the latest Utah updates and game analysis.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.