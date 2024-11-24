TV Info, Kickoff Time Announced For BYU’s Senior Day Matchup Against Houston

On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
Nov 23, 2024, 10:07 PM

BYU football will close out the 2024 regular season on Saturday, November 30, against Houston.

The Big 12 Conference announced TV info and kickoff time for the all-Cougar matchup on Saturday night.

BYU will host Houston at 8:15 p.m. (MST) at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN.

It’s the third BYU home game this season with an 8:15 p.m. kick time.

BYU enters the matchup with Houston hoping for a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game.

The Cougars in blue dropped their past two games but still have a path toward reaching Arlington for the Big 12 Championship Game.

BYU is currently 9-2 overall and 6-2 in Big 12 play.

Houston comes into the matchup with a 4-7 overall record and a 3-5 mark in Big 12 action after suffering a 20-10 home loss to Baylor on Saturday.

BYU last hosted Houston in Provo in 2014. This will be the fourth meeting between the two programs, but it will be the first as conference foes.

BYU and Houston joined the Big 12 Conference in 2023.

Remaining BYU Football schedule for the 2024 season

Aug. 31 – BYU 41, Southern Illinois 13

Sept. 6 – BYU 18, SMU 15

Sept. 14 – BYU 34, Wyoming 14

Sept. 21 — BYU 38, No. 13 Kansas State 9

Sept. 28 — No. 22 BYU 34, Baylor 28

Oct. 12 — No. 14 BYU 41, Arizona 19

Oct. 18 — No. 13 BYU 38, Oklahoma State 35

Oct. 26 — No. 11 BYU 37, UCF 24

Nov. 9 — No. 9 BYU 22, Utah 21

Nov. 16 — Kansas 17, No. 6 BYU 13

Nov. 23 — No. 21 Arizona State 28, No. 14 BYU 23

November 30 | Houston Cougars

Location: Provo, Utah

Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. (MST)

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM)

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

KSL Sports

