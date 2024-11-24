Dallin Hall Returns As BYU Cruises Past Mississippi Valley State

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball defeated Mississippi Valley State on Saturday closing homestand with a 5-0 record. The final score was 87-43.

There was a slight change to the starting lineup as Dallin Hall came back from an injury and started over Trevin Knell. With Keiba Keta injured, Fousseyni Traore was also able to get his first start of the season and ended up leading in points and secured a double-double.

First Half

19:39 – Dallin Hall started his first game of the season after coming off of an injury and had a quick assist after BYU won the tip off. Kanon Catchings had a three to put BYU on the board. BYU 3, MVS 0

16:42 – The Marriott Center got loud with a Dallin Hall three. This was his first bucket of the season and the crowd loved it. This basketball came from a turnover from MVS. BYU came out stronger on defense to force these trunovers and execute on the other end. BYU 12, MVS 5

14:33 – Kevin Young made some early substitutions bringing in Mawot Mag, Trevin Knell and Dawson Baker. Mihailo Boskovic came in moments earlier. With conference play right around the corner, it seems Young is giving opportunities to his players that may not come later in the season.

7:45 – Mihailo Boskovic went up strong to the bucket for his second dunk of the half. He got fouled on the first dunk and missed the free throw. His second dunk was from an assist from Hall. BYU 34, MVS 15

00:01 – At the top of the arc, Kanon Catchings crossed the ball over sending his defender to the ground and hit a three right at the buzzer to end the first the first half. Catchings ended the half leading the team with 12 points. BYU 55, MVS 27

Kanon Catchings with a buzzer beater to end the first half!

BYU 55

MVS 27#BYUHoops #BYU #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/7uCcJI324Z — Ally Braithwaite (@allyb_7) November 24, 2024

Halftime: BYU 55, MVS 27

Second Half

17:52 – Mississippi Valley State had a quick start to the second half being the first to put points on the board. They scored on their first two possessions. BYU 55, MVS 31

10:30 – Trey Stewart was able to get his first minutes of the season and hit a three making it his first points of the season. Baker had the assist. BYU 73, MVS 40

9:17 – Down on the defensive end, Catchings had a huge block and Trevin Knell grabbed the defensive board. Knell sent the ball down the court to Catchings who put it up on the offensive end for a dunk. BYU 75, MVS 40

3:15 – Traore secured a defensive rebound getting himself a double double. He ended the game as the leading scorer with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Next up for BYU basketball

BYU will be on the road in San Diego, playing in the Rady Children’s Invitational. On November 28th, they will play Ole Miss.

Ally Braithwaite is a KSL NewsRadio & KSL Sports intern who assists with BYU football and basketball coverage. Braithwaite is a current Journalism major at Brigham Young University. Follow her on X: @allyb_7.

Follow @allyb_7