Instant Takeaways From BYU’s Win Against Mississippi Valley State

PROVO, Utah – With Dallin Hall back in the starting lineup after an injury, BYU was able to win against Mississippi Valley State 87-43.

After a minor injury causing him to miss the first 4 games of the season, Dallin Hall returned to play his first game of the season. Hall took his place in the starting line up and making an impact on the team as they beat Mississippi Valley State 87-43.

The Marriott Center seemed happy to have him back as his first shot of the game was a three. He was explosive right off the bat with an assist to Kanon Catchings for a three after winning the tip off.

“It’s fun to be back playing with my brothers,” Dallin Hall said.

Fousseyni Traore continues to stand out

Fousseyni Traore had his first start of the season as Keba Keita was out for the night. Traore continued to be dominant in the paint and ended with a double-double. Along with his double-double, he was the leading scorer for BYU tonight with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

In the post game press conference, head coach Kevin Young said with no set backs, Keita should be back and able to play in the upcoming week in San Diego.

Kevin Young trusts this BYU basketball team

Many players saw their first minutes of the season against Mississippi Valley State and were able to make plays and contribute to the win. Trey Stewart’s first basket of the season came from behind the 3-point arc.

Mihailo Boskovic also saw more minutes and had two big dunks contributing to the win.

Following the win, Kevin Young said he is excited for the upcoming challenges that will be presented.

