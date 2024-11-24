UDOT lifts Traction Law for snow conditions up Cottonwood canyons
Nov 24, 2024, 7:59 AM | Updated: 9:01 am
(UDOT)
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Utah’s Department of Transportation lifts Traction Law on state Route 190 and state Route 210 through both Cottonwood canyons Sunday morning.
UDOT went to X after assessing the road conditions throughout the morning
🚨Traction Law Update🚨
Traction Law LIFTED for both Big & Little Cottonwood Canyons (SR-190, SR-210)
REMINDER: This is based on current road conditions, is subject to change at any time, & applies to both travel directions.
‼️Watch for areas of slush in upper canyons. pic.twitter.com/chExEy4BDJ
— UDOT Cottonwood Canyons (@UDOTcottonwoods) November 24, 2024
Earlier road conditions showed slushy and wet snow patches, with snow showers continuing to fall through 2 p.m.
UDOT also warned drivers to watch for slick spots and to be cautious around corners when entering and exiting both canyons.
This story is breaking and may be updated.