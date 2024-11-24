On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
LOCAL NEWS

UDOT lifts Traction Law for snow conditions up Cottonwood canyons

Nov 24, 2024, 7:59 AM | Updated: 9:01 am

Utah's Department of Transportation warns drivers of slushy and snowy roads on state Route 190 and state Route 210 through both Cottonwood canyons Sunday morning. (UDOT)

BY ALTON BARNHART


COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Utah’s Department of Transportation lifts Traction Law on state Route 190 and state Route 210 through both Cottonwood canyons Sunday morning.

UDOT went to X after assessing the road conditions throughout the morning

Earlier road conditions showed slushy and wet snow patches, with snow showers continuing to fall through 2 p.m.

UDOT also warned drivers to watch for slick spots and to be cautious around corners when entering and exiting both canyons.

 

This story is breaking and may be updated. 

