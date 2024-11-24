On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSL+

How to prioritize mental health at work

Nov 24, 2024, 8:17 AM

Employees are demanding companies to pay attention to mental health now more than ever before. (Can...

Employees are demanding companies to pay attention to mental health now more than ever before. (Canva)

(Canva)

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY MICHELLE LEE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Work can feel fulfilling but also stressful at times, which can affect our mental health. That’s why it’s crucial to create and, more importantly, maintain a mentally friendly work environment.

On the latest Let’s Get Moving podcast episode, host Maria Shilaos spoke with Betsy Schwartz, director of the Center for Workplace Mental Health with the American Psychiatric Association Foundation, to learn how both employers and employees can address struggles with mental health in the workplace.

According to Schwartz, employees are demanding companies pay attention to mental health now more than ever before.

“I’ve even heard stories from major Fortune 500 companies who say that in their recruitment process, employees are now asking about mental health,” Schwartz said.

She said part of the reason is because so many people experienced mental health challenges during COVID-19 that it’s much more prevalent now.

Signs of mental health issues at work

The signs are different for everyone, but usually, it’s a combination of factors that add up. You can categorize them as mood, behavior, thinking, or appearance.

The example Schwartz gave was someone who always came to work very cheerfully but now looks withdrawn.

Another example is someone who was always on time and made deadlines but is now no longer doing so.

“Whenever there’s a combination of signs or symptoms, especially if they’re over a prolonged period, then it’s important for a co-worker or a manager to have the courage and tools to be able to be helpful,” Schwartz said.

Resources to maintain a mentally healthy workplace

The Center for Workplace Mental Health has a program called Notice, Talk, Act. at Work, which was created about three years ago. Many companies use it because it helps address employers’ concerns and educate employees.

The program teaches what to recognize, how to notice when there’s a challenge, how to have a conversation, and how to encourage people to get help.

“We can’t really assume that everybody feels comfortable having a conversation with either someone they supervise or with a co-worker,” Schwartz said. “While we all have the best of intentions and we want to be helpful, we know that if we don’t really feel comfortable, we may be reticent to ask the question.”

Having the conversation

The conversation may be the hardest part, but it’s an important step to take. It all starts with bringing up the concern you have for the co-worker.

“If you’re a supervisor, you can say, ‘I’ve noticed that you usually are missing deadlines, or you are usually coming into work late, and now I’m just concerned and I wonder if something’s going on.’”

Schwartz said the most important thing is to be quiet and let the person tell you if they want to talk. They may say that everything’s fine. If that’s the case, all you can say is that you’re there for them whenever they want to have that conversation.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSL+

Employees are demanding companies to pay attention to mental health now more than ever before. (Can...

MICHELLE LEE

How to prioritize mental health at work

Work can feel fulfilling but also stressful at times, which can affect our mental health. That’s why it’s crucial to create and, more importantly, maintain a mentally friendly work environment.

4 seconds ago

A Sevier County man who investigators say caused a three-car crash in July, killing a Sanpete Count...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Driver in double fatal crash was distracted by phone, charges say

A criminal charge was filed Monday against a Sevier County man accused of causing a three-vehicle crash in July, resulting in the deaths of two people.

5 days ago

Markus Poschner guest hosts a concert at Abravanel Hall with the Utah Symphony on Nov. 17, 2023. (P...

Carole Mikita

‘The Soundtrack of Tomorrow’: Utah Symphony announces new music director 

Following an international search that took more than a year, the Utah Symphony has a new man at the podium. KSL TV traveled to Austria to meet him. 

6 days ago

Nathan Ogden gains his scuba diving cerification Friday morning at Homestead Crater in Midway. Two ...

Ivy Farguheson, KSL.com

Provo nonprofit helps paralyzed Boise resident become certified scuba diver

Nathan Ogden broke his neck in a ski accident in his 20s, resulting in lost feeling and an inability to move his legs and feet.

7 days ago

(Natalie Pinkney)...

KSL NewsRadio

Historic election victory for Salt Lake County Council candidate

 Salt Lake County Council is seeing a couple of historic firsts in Utah election history. 

7 days ago

A South Jordan woman who police say has a history of mental health issues has been booked into the ...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Woman with history of mental health issues arrested, accused of trying to kill baby

A woman who police say has a history of mental health issues has been arrested and accused of trying to kill her infant child — a decision police say was prompted by the presidential election.

10 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

How to prioritize mental health at work