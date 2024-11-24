How to prioritize mental health at work

SALT LAKE CITY — Work can feel fulfilling but also stressful at times, which can affect our mental health. That’s why it’s crucial to create and, more importantly, maintain a mentally friendly work environment.

On the latest Let’s Get Moving podcast episode, host Maria Shilaos spoke with Betsy Schwartz, director of the Center for Workplace Mental Health with the American Psychiatric Association Foundation, to learn how both employers and employees can address struggles with mental health in the workplace.

According to Schwartz, employees are demanding companies pay attention to mental health now more than ever before.

“I’ve even heard stories from major Fortune 500 companies who say that in their recruitment process, employees are now asking about mental health,” Schwartz said.

She said part of the reason is because so many people experienced mental health challenges during COVID-19 that it’s much more prevalent now.

Signs of mental health issues at work

The signs are different for everyone, but usually, it’s a combination of factors that add up. You can categorize them as mood, behavior, thinking, or appearance.

The example Schwartz gave was someone who always came to work very cheerfully but now looks withdrawn.

Another example is someone who was always on time and made deadlines but is now no longer doing so.

“Whenever there’s a combination of signs or symptoms, especially if they’re over a prolonged period, then it’s important for a co-worker or a manager to have the courage and tools to be able to be helpful,” Schwartz said.

Resources to maintain a mentally healthy workplace

The Center for Workplace Mental Health has a program called Notice, Talk, Act. at Work, which was created about three years ago. Many companies use it because it helps address employers’ concerns and educate employees.

The program teaches what to recognize, how to notice when there’s a challenge, how to have a conversation, and how to encourage people to get help.

“We can’t really assume that everybody feels comfortable having a conversation with either someone they supervise or with a co-worker,” Schwartz said. “While we all have the best of intentions and we want to be helpful, we know that if we don’t really feel comfortable, we may be reticent to ask the question.”

Having the conversation

The conversation may be the hardest part, but it’s an important step to take. It all starts with bringing up the concern you have for the co-worker.

“If you’re a supervisor, you can say, ‘I’ve noticed that you usually are missing deadlines, or you are usually coming into work late, and now I’m just concerned and I wonder if something’s going on.’”

Schwartz said the most important thing is to be quiet and let the person tell you if they want to talk. They may say that everything’s fine. If that’s the case, all you can say is that you’re there for them whenever they want to have that conversation.