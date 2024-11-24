Driver sent to the hospital after rolling vehicle in Hurricane

HURRICANE — A driver was sent to the hospital after rolling their vehicle on state Route 59 around Mile Marker 20 Saturday night.

Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue’s Facebook post, crews were dispatched to the accident, where they found the vehicle had rolled and was lying on its top.

According to fire and rescue, the driver was able to exit the vehicle before crews had arrived. The driver was then transported to the hospital for further evaluation.

_______________________________________________________________________

This story is breaking and may be updated.