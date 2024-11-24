Glendale man found guilty in February 2023 shooting

GLENDALE — A Glendale man has been found guilty of charges related to a shooting that occurred in February last year, according to a probable cause statement.

Oliver Spencer Avila, 23, was involved in a Glendale shooting that took the life of Guthrie Serawop, after an altercation.

Surveillance footage shows Avila outside with his brother Julio Steven Cardona. That’s when police say an altercation between Serawop and Cardona started before officers say Avila pulled out the firearm and shot Serawop several times. Medical personnel took Serawop to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

A guilty verdict was made for five felony charges against Avila including possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person.

Cardona also received a second-degree felony possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, where a judge sentenced him to one to 15 years at the Utah State Correction Facility.

“This conviction helps deliver accountability and justice for Mr. Serawop’s family and loved ones,” Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said.

“The jury’s finding that the defendant had an imperfect self-defense is contrary to what our office attempted to prove, but we accept their conclusion.”