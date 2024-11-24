On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
LOCAL NEWS

Man shot, killed by Ogden police officer after grabbing gun during domestic incident

Nov 24, 2024, 2:18 PM | Updated: 10:21 pm

BY DEVIN OLDROYD, KSL NEWSRADIO AND SHELBY LOFTON, KSL TV


OGDEN — One man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Ogden Sunday.

According to Lt. Will Farr with the Ogden City Police Department, a “domestic-related incident” led to the shooting. In a press release, Police Chief Jacob Sube said officers were dispatched to a house near 1000 North St. at approximately noon.

According to Sube, a woman had requested police presence to help “keep the peace” while she collected belongings from the home.

Shortly after their arrival, Sube said officers were confronted by the woman’s “estranged” husband, a 45-year-old man, who was “confrontational and uncooperative.”

Police said the situation escalated when they entered the house.

“The male grabbed and brandished a firearm. One of the officers on scene fired his duty weapon, striking the suspect,” Sube said.

He said despite performing life-saving efforts, authorities were unable to save the man, and he died at the scene.

A Ogden police car outside of the home where the shooting occurred.

An Ogden police car outside of the home where the shooting occurred. (KSL TV)

Neighbors told KSL TV that the couple living at that home had fights often, which could be heard up and down the street.

“I’ve seen them arguing outside, Matthew Wood said. “A short, little, like argument, and then they would separate.”

He and others said the couple had a blended family, each with their children who played outside often. Wood said he’s sorry for everyone involved.

“It just kind of goes to show the lack of compassion we have just for mental health in general, just on both parties’ parts,” he said. “The husband being in the position where he felt he had to make those decisions, the officer having to live with what’s happened and everything with his spouse. It’s sad that just everyone’s got to live with it now.”

The officer involved in the shooting has since been placed on administrative leave.

“Want to take a moment to express my confidence in the professionalism of our officers, who are often called upon to make split-second decisions in complex and dangerous situations,” Sube said.

The Weber County Critical Investigations Team is currently investigating the incident.

“A thorough investigation will carefully review all aspects of this incident, ensuring that the process is fair and maintains the trust of our community while supporting everyone involved,” Sube said.

Sube would not respond to additional questions on Sunday. He said he was committed to providing more details in an update in a few days.

This story is being developed and will be updated as further information becomes available.

Domestic violence resources

If you or someone you know is going through abuse, help is available.

