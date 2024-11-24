Ogden domestic incident leads to officer-involved shooting
Nov 24, 2024, 2:18 PM
(Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)
OGDEN — A domestic violence incident led to an officer-involved shooting in Ogden Sunday afternoon.
According to Lt. Will Farr with the Ogden City Police Department, police Chief Jacob Sube will share more information later today.
This story is developing and will be updated as further information is made available.
If you or someone you know are experiencing trouble linked to domestic violence, the following resources are available to you.