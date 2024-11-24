One man dead after Ogden domestic incident leads to officer-involved shooting

OGDEN — One man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Ogden Sunday.

According to Lt. Will Farr with the Ogden City Police Department, a “domestic-related incident” led to the shooting. In a press release, Police Chief Jacob Sube said officers were dispatched to a house near 1000 North St. at approximately noon.

According to Sube, a woman had requested police presence while she collected belongings from the home. However, shortly after their arrival, officers were confronted by the woman’s “estranged” husband, a 45-year-old man. Sube said the man was “confrontational and uncooperative.”

Police then began to enter the residence. According to Sube, the man grabbed a firearm. Following this, an officer fired his weapon, shooting the man. Despite performing life-saving efforts, authorities were unable to save the man, and he died at the scene.

The officer involved in the shooting has since been placed on administrative leave. The Weber County Critical Investigations Team is currently investigating the incident.

This story is being developed and will be updated as further information becomes available.

Domestic violence resources

If you or someone you know is going through abuse, help is available.