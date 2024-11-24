BYU Football Takes Another Tumble In AP Top 25 After ASU Loss
Nov 24, 2024, 12:11 PM
PROVO, Utah — The latest AP Top 25 poll has been released. Like last week, BYU football fell in the national rankings after suffering its second loss of the season.
BYU is now No. 19, down five spots from No. 14 a week ago.
#BYU drops to No. 19 in the AP Top 25 poll after the loss to Arizona State.#BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/MFX4PsxMeD
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 24, 2024
BYU lost on Saturday to Arizona State 28-23 in Tempe. The Cougars faced a 21-3 halftime deficit before making a comeback attempt and having the game come down to one final play with a second remaining.
BYU is now 9-2 overall on the season. They missed an opportunity to climb the polls, as chaos was occurring above them in the rankings, with higher-ranked teams suffering losses.
Arizona State moved up from No. 21 to No. 14 after the defeat over BYU.
The Big 12 has four teams ranked inside the week 14 AP Top 25 poll. Arizona State is the highest-ranked team after taking down BYU.
AP Top 25: Week 14, 2024 College Football Season
Released on November 24, 2024
1. Oregon | 11-0 | Big Ten
2. Ohio State | 10-1 | Big Ten
3. Texas | 10-1 | SEC
4. Penn State | 10-1 | Big Ten
5. Notre Dame | 10-1 | FBS Independents
6. Georgia | 9-2 | SEC
7. Tennessee | 9-2 | SEC
8. Miami | 10-1 | ACC
9. SMU | 10-1 | ACC
10. Indiana | 10-1 | Big Ten
11. Boise State | 10-1 | Mountain West
12. Clemson | 9-2 | ACC
13. Alabama | 8-3 | SEC
14. Arizona State | 9-2 | Big 12
15. Ole Miss | 8-3 | SEC
16. South Carolina | 8-3 | SEC
17. Iowa State | 9-2 | Big 12
18. Tulane | 9-2 | American
19. BYU | 9-2 | Big 12
20. Texas A&M | 8-3 | SEC
21. UNLV | 9-2 | Mountain West
22. Illinois | 8-3 | Big Ten
23. Colorado | 8-3 | Big 12
24. Missouri | 8-3 | SEC
25. Army | 9-1 | American
Others Receiving Votes: Kansas State 98, Memphis 46, Syracuse 37, Louisville 24, Washington State 10, Duke 6, Louisiana-Lafayette 5, Florida 4, LSU 2, Georgia Tech 2.
Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.
