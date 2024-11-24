BYU Football Takes Another Tumble In AP Top 25 After ASU Loss

PROVO, Utah — The latest AP Top 25 poll has been released. Like last week, BYU football fell in the national rankings after suffering its second loss of the season.

BYU is now No. 19, down five spots from No. 14 a week ago.

#BYU drops to No. 19 in the AP Top 25 poll after the loss to Arizona State.#BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/MFX4PsxMeD — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 24, 2024

BYU lost on Saturday to Arizona State 28-23 in Tempe. The Cougars faced a 21-3 halftime deficit before making a comeback attempt and having the game come down to one final play with a second remaining.

BYU is now 9-2 overall on the season. They missed an opportunity to climb the polls, as chaos was occurring above them in the rankings, with higher-ranked teams suffering losses.

Arizona State moved up from No. 21 to No. 14 after the defeat over BYU.

The Big 12 has four teams ranked inside the week 14 AP Top 25 poll. Arizona State is the highest-ranked team after taking down BYU.

AP Top 25: Week 14, 2024 College Football Season

Released on November 24, 2024

1. Oregon | 11-0 | Big Ten

2. Ohio State | 10-1 | Big Ten

3. Texas | 10-1 | SEC

4. Penn State | 10-1 | Big Ten

5. Notre Dame | 10-1 | FBS Independents

6. Georgia | 9-2 | SEC

7. Tennessee | 9-2 | SEC

8. Miami | 10-1 | ACC

9. SMU | 10-1 | ACC

10. Indiana | 10-1 | Big Ten

11. Boise State | 10-1 | Mountain West

12. Clemson | 9-2 | ACC

13. Alabama | 8-3 | SEC

14. Arizona State | 9-2 | Big 12

15. Ole Miss | 8-3 | SEC

16. South Carolina | 8-3 | SEC

17. Iowa State | 9-2 | Big 12

18. Tulane | 9-2 | American

19. BYU | 9-2 | Big 12

20. Texas A&M | 8-3 | SEC

21. UNLV | 9-2 | Mountain West

22. Illinois | 8-3 | Big Ten

23. Colorado | 8-3 | Big 12

24. Missouri | 8-3 | SEC

25. Army | 9-1 | American

Others Receiving Votes: Kansas State 98, Memphis 46, Syracuse 37, Louisville 24, Washington State 10, Duke 6, Louisiana-Lafayette 5, Florida 4, LSU 2, Georgia Tech 2.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

