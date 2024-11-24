On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

UNCATEGORIZED

Man called Las Vegas police for help during a home invasion, but officers fatally shot him

Nov 24, 2024, 3:17 PM

This police body camera image provided by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police shows police responding to ...

This police body camera image provided by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police shows police responding to a home invasion on Nov. 12, 2024 in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police via AP)

(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas man called for police help during a home invasion before an officer fatally shot him, according to authorities and 911 calls.

Brandon Durham called 911 early Nov. 12, saying he was hiding with his 15-year-old daughter after someone broke into his home, Assistant Sheriff Dori Koren said.

Durham is heard pleading with the dispatcher to “send someone ASAP” in audio recordings obtained this week by KVVU-TV in Las Vegas.

Koren identified the officer who shot Durham as Alexander Bookman, 26.

Bookman was one of the first officers to arrive and kicked in the front door. Koren said the officer found Durham in a hallway struggling over a knife with the intruder.

In a short clip of body camera video released by police, the officer yells for them to drop the knife, then fires one round. Durham and the intruder both fall to the floor, then the officer moves closer and fires five more rounds while standing over them, the video shows.

Durham, 43, died in his home.

Koren said Durham and the intruder knew each other. The intruder was arrested and charged with home invasion and assault.

David Roger, general counsel for the union representing Las Vegas police officers, said Saturday in a statement that Bookman was not at fault.

“While Mr. Durham’s death is tragic, Officer Bookman was doing his job and did not intend to commit a crime. The person responsible for Mr. Durham’s death is in custody,” he said.

Durham’s family wants Bookman fired and charged in the shooting.

“Mr. Durham was not threatening anyone. There’s no justification for the use of force against Mr. Durham,” Lee Merritt, a civil rights attorney representing the family, said at a news conference, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said in a statement that it was too early in the investigation for him to comment on possible charges.

Bookman is on paid leave while the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigates.

KSL 5 TV Live

Uncategorized

This police body camera image provided by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police shows police responding to ...

Associated Press

Man called Las Vegas police for help during a home invasion, but officers fatally shot him

A man who was fatally shot by a Las Vegas police officer this month had called 911 for help during a home invasion.

4 seconds ago

Luanne Monson

Utah Gone Viral TONIGHT 10pm

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook

5 days ago

Luanne Monson

Utah Gone Viral TUESDAY 10PM

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook

5 days ago

Luanne Monson

UNAFFORDABLE UTAH: Senior Side Gigs TONIGHT 10PM

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook

5 days ago

Luanne Monson

UNAFFORDABLE UTAH: Senior Side Gigs MONDAY 10PM

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook

5 days ago

Luanne Monson

KSL Investigates: Rise of Teen Violence TONIGHT 10pm

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

Man called Las Vegas police for help during a home invasion, but officers fatally shot him