GOOD NEWS

JC Cares Foundation gives food to over 250 families in need

Nov 24, 2024, 4:22 PM | Updated: 4:53 pm

Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture

BY ALEX CABRERO


KSLTV.com

WEST JORDAN —  Erika Saligan wasn’t quite sure what to expect when she brought her kids to Heartland Elementary School in West Jordan Sunday afternoon. She knew her family was getting food, but she had no idea they were also getting a lot of love.

“It is really special. We are really thankful for all of this because a lot of parents can’t really afford a lot of things, so it means a lot,” Saligan said.

Several families standing in line to get food for Thanksgiving.

Several families standing in line to get food for Thanksgiving. (Istvan Bartos, KSL TV)

Several families are experiencing tough times as the price of food continues to be high, and many struggle to pay their bills.

“It is getting cold, and work is getting scarce,” said Dakota Harlan, who lives in West Jordan and brought his three children to the school. “It is getting tough, but you got to stay with it and keep going.”

A girl receiving a package of bread rolls.

A girl receiving a package of bread rolls. (Istvan Bartos, KSL TV)

About 250 families with children from several schools in the area were invited to pick up Thanksgiving food. The food included yams, green beans, mashed potatoes, and, of course, turkey.

A good chunk of these donations are thanks to Jordan Clarkson, a Utah Jazz basketball player, and his JC Cares Foundation.

“This is just something that we love as a family, and we keep the joy and vibes going,” Clarkson said.

Jordan Clarkson, a Utah Jazz player and the owner of the JC Cares Foundation, posing with some kids during the Thanksgiving event.

Jordan Clarkson, a Utah Jazz player and the owner of the JC Cares Foundation, posing with two kids during the Thanksgiving event. (Istvan Bartos, KSL TV)

He knows and remembers what it is like to need.

“I have been in the shoes of everybody who is walking in this building,” Clarkson said. “As a family, we give back. That is just part of the cycle of life, man.”

No one should ever have to go hungry, especially during the holidays.

“We are really thankful for all of this,” Saligan said. “A lot of parents are really thankful, and trust me, it means a lot.”

Jordan Clarkson posing with a man at the Thanksgiving event. (Istvan Bartos, KSL TV)

