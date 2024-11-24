Jordan Clarkson Donates Thanksgiving Dinners To Utah Families

SALT LAKE CITY – Jordan Clarkson carved time out of his holiday schedule to provide Thanksgiving dinner to Utah families.

Representing the JC Cares Foundation, and working with Smith’s, ArenaPlus, and lululemon, the Utah Jazz guard gathered supplies to provide full Thanksgiving meals to 250 families within the community.

Clarkson Provides Thanksgiving Dinner For 250 Utah Families

The longest-tenured member of the Jazz, Clarkson, was joined by several family members and team employees to spread joy ahead of the holiday season. The ability to give back holds a special place in the Tampa native’s heart.

Jordan Clarkson was at Heartland Elementary School to personally donate 250 Thanksgiving dinners to Utah families. The @utahjazz guard explained why it was important to him to give back to this community.#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/xQ8XgSUKhT — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 24, 2024

“I’ve been in the shoes of everybody that’s walked in this building,” Clarkson said. “As a family we give back, that’s part of the cycle of life.”

Families were provided access to turkeys, rolls, stuffing, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, green beans, and more to create a full Thanksgiving feast.

Clarkson made time to meet with each family, take photos, and sign autographs for every child who entered the school.

Jordan Clarkson is donating 250 Thanksgiving meals to Utah families today. The @utahjazz guard is representing the JC Cares Foundation in coordination with Smith’s, ArenaPlus, and lululemon.#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/n4Je2NFBoe — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 24, 2024

“Salt Lake means everything to me, this is home for me,” Clarkson added. “I’m just trying to reach out to our community, stay involved with everything and be me.”

Clarkson, 32, is in his sixth season in Utah after being acquired by the Jazz in December of 2019.

The guard ranks fourth all-time in franchise history in three-pointers made and is the only Jazzman to be named NBA Sixth Man of the Year.

