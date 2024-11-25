Man bites off part of another man’s ear during fight, police say

SOUTH JORDAN — A man was arrested after he allegedly bit another man multiple times during a fight and removed a piece of the victim’s ear.

Eric Roy Brown, 33, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on suspicion of mayhem and two charges of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, according to the police affidavit.

On Saturday morning, South Jordan police officers were dispatched to an assault in the area of 3740 W. Lilac Heights Drive. When officers arrived at the home, the victim, who called 911, was on the floor with a piece of his ear missing.



After being transported to the hospital, the victim told police that he and Brown got into a fight after Brown had gotten upset at him.

“It got to the point where Eric was on top of (the victim) and bit (his) ear, which caused the severe deformity to the ear. (The victim) furthermore had multiple bite marks on their back from Eric,” the affidavit stated.

The victim said Brown also tried to gouge his eyes out and tried to strangle him with his hands, causing the victim to fear for his life. The victim believed that Brown or “someone else ripped his chain from his neck during the strangulation,” the affidavit stated.

According to the victim, he asked Brown to stop multiple times while he was being hit in the face.

The affidavit reported that Brown had to be sedated “due to his aggressive nature toward law enforcement and EMS as well as his obvious intoxication level.” It’s not reported where police found Brown, but police found the piece of the victim’s ear wrapped in clothes next to Brown.

After being read his Miranda rights by officers, Brown denied all allegations made by the victim. The affidavit states that Brown has a warrant for his arrest in Wasatch County for impaired driving.

According to the affidavit, the victim suffered a nasal bone fracture, bruising around his neck, and missing a piece of his ear, which required advanced medical care.