Big 12 Gives Tiebreaker Update With Nine Teams In Contention For Championship Game

SALT LAKE CITY – After another chaotic week in the Big 12, nine teams are still in contention to reach the football championship.

With so many outcomes still on the table, the conference provided an official tiebreaker update heading into the final week of the regular season.

With one more game remaining, four teams hold a 6-2 record in conference play. Those teams are Arizona State, Iowa State, BYU, and Colorado.

If two of those teams lose and the other two pick up a win, the two teams who win will be the Championship game participants.

If only one team loses, that’s where things start to get tricky.

Three-Way Tie For The Big 12 Title

If Colorado loses to Oklahoma State at home on Friday, the Big 12 Championship will be Arizona State vs. Iowa State.

If Arizona State loses to Arizona or Iowa State loses to Kansas State, BYU will secure a bid to the championship game against whichever team didn’t lose.

A BYU loss to Houston will bring up a few more stipulations to determine the Championship game participants.

If Texas Tech beats West Virginia, Baylor beats Kansas, and Cincinnati beats TCU, it would be Colorado and Iowa State playing for the Big 12 title. If the Red Raiders still beat the Mountaineers but those other outcomes don’t come to fruition, it would be Colorado and Arizona State.

If West Virginia defeats Texas Tech, Arizona State and Iowa State will play for the title.

Other Outcomes

If all four of the 6-2 teams end the season with a win, the Championship game would be Arizona State vs. Iowa State.

There are five teams with a 5-3 record in conference play. Those teams are Kansas State, Baylor, TCU, Texas Tech, and West Virginia.

All five of those schools would need to win this week and see at least three of the 6-2 teams lose to have a chance at the Big 12 Championship.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

