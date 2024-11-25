On the Site:
2024 Big 12 Football Bowl Projections Following Week 13

Nov 24, 2024, 5:55 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Nine teams in the Big 12 are now bowl-eligible, and two other teams need just one win this week.

Kansas will need a win over Baylor, while Cincinnati will need one over TCU to become bowl-eligible.

In our Big 12 Bowl Projections this week, changes continued after another wild weekend.

RELATED: Big 12 Gives Tiebreaker Update With Nine Teams In Contention For Championship Game

Big 12 Bowl Projections:

West Virginia won its sixth game, a 31-21 victory over UCF, and became the ninth bowl-eligible team.

Kansas’s 37-21 win over Colorado was the big surprise of the weekend. The Jayhawks will need a win over Baylor next weekend to secure their bowl bid.

Meanwhile, the BYU-Arizona State game did not disappoint in terms of entertainment value but added to the big shake up this week.

RELATED: BYU Football Takes Another Tumble In AP Top 25 After ASU Loss

Looking ahead, Cincinnati can get to bowl-eligible if they get a win over TCU this next weekend.

However, with a four-way tie for the Big 12 title game, the results among the top four will significantly alter bowl projections next week.

Previous Big 12 Bowl Projections: Preseason | Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8 | Week 9 | Week 10 | Week 11 | Week 12

Both of our Big 12 insiders give their picks for bowl games in 2024. If the selections are the same, there will only be one matchup.

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Thursday, December 26
5:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ
Matchup 1: Kansas State vs Rutgers
Matchup 2: Kansas State vs Rutgers

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Friday, December 27
12:00 or 3:30, ESPN
Amon G Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX
Matchup 1: Texas Tech vs Navy
Matchup 2: Texas Tech vs Texas State

AutoZone Liberty Bowl 

Friday, December 27
7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN
Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, Memphis, TN
Matchup 1: Baylor vs Arkansas
Matchup 2: TCU vs Arkansas

DIRECTV Holiday Bowl

Friday, December 27
8:00 p.m. ET, FOX
Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, CA
Matchup 1: Colorado vs Syracuse

Pop-Tarts Bowl

Saturday, December 28
3:30 p.m. ET, ABC
Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL
Matchup 1: Iowa State vs Louisville
Matchup 2: Iowa State vs Clemson

Valero Alamo Bowl

Saturday, December 28
7:30 p.m. ET, ABC
Alamodome, San Antonio, TX
Matchup 1: BYU vs Colorado
Matchup 2: BYU vs Washington State

Texas Bowl

Tuesday, December 31
3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
NRG Stadium, Houston, TX
Matchup 1: TCU vs Vanderbilt
Matchup 2: Baylor vs Texas A&M 

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl Projection

Friday, January 3
4:00 p.m. ET, ESPN
Gerald R Ford Stadium, University Park, TX
Matchup 1: West Virginia vs Memphis
Matchup 2: West Virginia vs Army

College Football Playoff

With Colorado and BYU losing, Arizona State and Iowa State now appear to be the top two contenders for the Big 12’s playoff bid.

The SEC’s madness helped the Big 12 and all other conferences. Oklahoma upset Alabama, Florida defeated Ole Miss, while Auburn knocked off Texas A&M, drastically altering the playoff picture.

The ACC and Big 12 have a team in the first four out. In the Mountain West, Boise State continues to take care of business and seemed set to get a first-round bye.

Oregon and Texas continue to have a death grip on the 1st and 2nd seeds in the CFP.

Quarterfinal Games

No. 1 Oregon vs. No. 8/9 Winner

No. 2 Texas vs. No. 7/10 Winner

No. 3 Miami vs. No. 6/11 Winner

No. 4 Boise State vs. No. 5/12 Winner

Opening Round Games at campus sites

No. 12 Arizona State at No. 5 Ohio State

No. 11 SMU at No. 6 Georgia

No. 10 Tennessee at No. 7 Penn State

No. 9 Indiana at No. 8 Notre Dame

First Four out: Clemson, Alabama, South Carolina, Iowa State

Follow @kslsports...

Follow @kslsports...

Follow @kslsports...

Follow @kslsports...

Follow @kslsports...

