Packers QB Jordan Love Leads Green Bay To Big Win Over 49ers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Former Utah State quarterback Jordan Love and the Packers picked up a big win over the San Francisco 49ers in week 12.

Love completed 13 of 23 pass attempts for 163 yards and two touchdowns. It was also his first game of the season without an interception.

Jordan Love, Packers Win Important Game Over 49ers In Green Bay

The difference was the first and the fourth for Green Bay. They outscored San Francisco 24-0 in those quarters.

On the first drive of the game, the Packers marched down the field with relative ease.

With four of five completed passes for Love and a good chunk of yards from Josh Jacobs, the drive ended with a dump-off touchdown to Tucker Kraft.

On the first drive of the game, Love dumped it off to Kraft who bounced off tacklers on his way into the end zone. pic.twitter.com/eX8QIOYiTl — Chandler Holt (@CHoltSports) November 25, 2024

Green Bay increased its lead to 17-0 midway through the second quarter before the Niners tacked on their first points.

Jacobs ended up having a dominant game with over 100 yards and three touchdowns.

Due to his contributions, Green Bay led 24-7 in the third quarter. San Francisco kicked a field goal and trailed 24-10 as the fourth quarter got started.

Jacobs’ third and final TD came with four minutes left in the game and gave the Packers a 31-10 lead.

After a turnover on downs, Love threw his second passing TD of the game on a jump ball to Malik Heath.

The Packers scored 14 unanswered in the fourth. Love gave a jump ball to Malik Heath late in the quarter as the cherry on top of a great win. pic.twitter.com/bOOIyn6BBU — Chandler Holt (@CHoltSports) November 25, 2024

With the 38-10 win, Green Bay improved to 8-3 on the season. That’s good for the seventh-best record in the NFL.

Unfortunately, the Packers play in the toughest division in the league in 2024. Both the Lions (10-1) and Vikings (9-2) sit ahead of Green Bay in the NFC North.

With that said, all they can do is win the games in front of them. Although San Francisco has struggled this season, they’re still a good team.

The week 12 win could prove to be massively important down the road as the Packers look to secure a spot in the postseason.

About Jordan Love

Before his time in the league, the Bakersfield, California native played at USU from 2016-19. During his time with the Aggies, Love threw for 8,600 yards, 60 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions with a completion rate of 61 percent.

In 2020, the Packers traded up to select Love with the No. 26 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

During his rookie campaign, the former USU standout was inactive for each of Green Bay’s games.

Love saw limited action in his second and third seasons with the Packers and continued to serve as the backup to four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers. Following the 2022 season, the Packers traded Rodgers to the New York Jets. The Rodgers trade paved the way for Love to be Green Bay’s QB1 in 2023.

In his first three seasons, Love threw for 606 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions with a 60.2 percent completion rate in 10 games played.

In 2023, Love threw for 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He also ran for 247 yards and four touchdowns, leading the Packers to a 9-8 record in the regular season.

In two playoff games, the former USU signal-caller threw for 466 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @CHoltSports