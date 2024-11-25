On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
CRIME

Police: Motorcyclist ‘tripping’ on shrooms threatens officers after hit-and run crash

Nov 24, 2024, 7:52 PM

FILE PHOTO (Cedar City Police Department/Facebook)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


CEDAR CITY — A motorcyclist driving while under the influence threatened officers and their families after a hit-and-run accident, police say.

Thomas Ray Vaughn, 61, was booked into the Iron County Jail on suspicion of being under the influence with a prior felony, threat of violence, driving on denied, operating a vehicle without insurance, and failing to remain at an accident involving serious injury, according to the police affidavit.

On Saturday evening, Cedar City police officers responded to a hit-and-run accident involving a dark blue Harley Davidson motorcycle rear-ending another driver on state Route 130 and 3000 North.


The victim reported that the motorcycle driver, later identified as Vaughn, appeared to be under the influence, had a cut on his leg, and was bleeding.

According to the affidavit, officers found Vaughn near 5040 N. Enoch Road in Enoch with the motorcycle. The motorcycle matched the victim’s description and had heavy front-end damage.


“(Vaughn) told deputies he fled because he was DUI. (He) sustained injuries to his leg and shoulder and a broken wrist,” the affidavit stated.

Police reported that Vaughn had glossy eyes and slurred speech, and his breath smelled like alcohol, but officers did not conduct field tests because Vaughn was hurt and needed medical attention.

While police drove Vaughn to the hospital, he repeatedly threatened the arresting officer several times, stating, “he would kill me and my family when he got out,” according to the affidavit. Vaughn also threatened several other officers and deputies.

“While at the hospital, (Vaughn) admitted to hospital staff that he ate a bunch of shrooms and was tripping,” the affidavit stated.

Police reported that Vaughn was driving with an expired registration, no insurance, and a suspended driver’s license. After running Vaughn’s criminal history, police found that Vaughn was convicted of a prior DUI felony charge.

According to the affidavit, Vaughn “expressed a fear of returning to prison” and is likely to flee and could harm the officers that he threatened.

