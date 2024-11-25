Trailer hitch damages nine cars on I-15, no injuries reported

On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
BY MICHAEL HOUCK


CLEARFIELD — A loose trailer hitch crashed into a semitruck driver’s windshield after another car kicked it up Sunday afternoon.

Clp. Luis Silva with the Utah Highway Patrol told KSL TV that the trailer hitch damaged eight cars and one semi traveling southbound on Interstate 15 near 650 North in Clearfield.

One of the several cars damaged by a loose trailer hitch on I-15 in Clearfield.

One of the several cars damaged by a loose trailer hitch on I-15 in Clearfield. (Courtesy Marc Joseph Guimond)

Silva said the cars only suffered flat tires while the semi sustained damage to its windshield. No one was reported injured during this incident.

It’s unknown where the trailer hitch originated from.

The loose trailer hitch that damaged several cars on I-15 in Clearfield.

The loose trailer hitch that damaged several cars on I-15 in Clearfield. (Courtesy Marc Joseph Guimond)

