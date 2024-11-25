Utah Hockey Club Comeback Falls Short In Loss To Toronto Maple Leafs

TORONTO – The Utah Hockey Club attempted to make a third-period comeback up north but ultimately came up short as they fell to the Toronto Maple Leafs, 3-2, on Sunday.

After the second period saw three unanswered scores for the Maple Leafs, Utah pulled one back in the third. After minutes of looking for the equalizer, they pulled their goalie with two minutes left but couldn’t find the back of the net.

Utah will stay in Canada for one more road game against Montreal before returning home to face the Edmonton Oilers on Friday.

Utah HC Starts, Ends Strong In Loss To Maple Leafs

First Period

As anticipated, Kolyachonok in for Bortuzzo on the third defensive pairing and Vejmelka remains in net. Lots of games for Vejmelka lately but he’s got the hot glove and this is a game Utah really needs to win. Montreal will present an opportunity for Stauber. https://t.co/Tp5QNjJiZ3 — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 24, 2024

That’s a big time save from Vejmelka on a quick rush by Toronto. Great pad save to deny the backhand.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 25, 2024

It does not appear that Sergachev has the “A” on his sweater tonight against Toronto. Last night was the first time he’s worn the “A” for Utah. It appears it has returned to Kerfoot for tonight.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 25, 2024

Lamoureux with another penalty. Needs to be a bit more careful with his stick. I’ve noticed he often gives forwards a bump but that was an obvious cross check.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 25, 2024

The power play strikes again! Dylan Guenther is 🔥 right now. Phenomenal puck movement to get him the puck in his spot and he buries it. Great finish. Utah leads 1-0.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 25, 2024

Correction, Logan Cooley has been credited with the goal. Looks like he was able to get a tip on it. https://t.co/yhp1l9ZyXn — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 25, 2024

Utah’s power play has sustained life again. Really nice movement, get the puck to Guenther in his spot, Cooley generates traffic and is able to tip it in. Utah leads 1-0 after the 1st period.#UtahHC https://t.co/gkimOFjodr — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 25, 2024

End of 1st period in Toronto. Utah 1

Toronto 0 SOG

Utah 12

Toronto 10#UtahHC pic.twitter.com/PVMc3GMQw7 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 25, 2024

On the board first 🙌 pic.twitter.com/A13COHRbOG — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) November 25, 2024

Second Period

Toronto scores on a breakaway and we’ve suddenly got a tie game early in the second period. 1-1#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 25, 2024

Yeah that’s a nice outlet pass and a solid finish on the breakaway. Well executed by Toronto. https://t.co/u2iQbqUw7G — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 25, 2024

Lamoureux back to the box. I believe he now leads the club in penalty minutes. Young defenseman needs to be more careful with his stick.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 25, 2024

Way too many penalties by #UtahHC tonight and suddenly Toronto has taken the lead 2-1. Too talented of a group to surrender so many penalties. Was bound to happen. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 25, 2024

Pucks on net, amirite? 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/fj5j55P0eZ — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) November 25, 2024

Explosion of offense by Toronto. 3-1 after another breakaway goal. 9:10 remaining in the 2nd period. Coach Bear currently talking to his players and he is not happy.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 25, 2024

WHOLE LOTTA STYLE 😎 pic.twitter.com/n941sizpDf — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) November 25, 2024

5 on 3 for Toronto for 1:24… Brutal second period for Utah right now. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 25, 2024

#UtahHC to the power play. Critical opportunity to get back in this game after a poor second period. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 25, 2024

End of the 2nd period in Toronto. Utah 1

Leafs 3 SOG Utah 18

Toronto 27#UtahHC — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 25, 2024

Brutal second period. 3 unanswered goals, multiple defensive breakdowns, 8 penalty minutes, and outshot 17-6. Tough to win games with periods like that.#UtahHC https://t.co/HP8k5IAEaX — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 25, 2024

Onto the second. pic.twitter.com/6AXizFrB1h — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) November 25, 2024

Third Period

MCBAIN SCORES AND UTAH IS BACK IN IT. He has been so sneaky good this season. Creates more problems in front of the net and tips it in. Utah trails 3-2 with 18:09 remaining in the game.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 25, 2024

I believe McBain is now 2nd on the team in scoring with 7 goals this season. He has been an absolute menace in front of the net. Hell of a season so far.#UtahHC https://t.co/3TN739qLQv — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 25, 2024

Oh man, great opportunity for Carcone on the doorstep but the goaltender stuffs him with his pad to keep the puck out. If Carcone elevated the puck there, that’s probably a goal. Score remains 3-2 in favor of Toronto with about 6 minutes to go.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 25, 2024

Utah has dominated this third period…but do they have a bit more left in the tank to tie this thing up? Vejmelka to the bench for the extra attacker with 1:50 to go.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 25, 2024

Just too little too late for #UtahHC tonight… Phenomenal first and third periods but the second doomed their chances as they gave up 3 goals in such a short period of time. Just 2 of 6 possible points on this road trip. Montreal is an absolute must win. Final: 3-2 Toronto — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 25, 2024

Came up short. pic.twitter.com/ti6d5FTAyG — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) November 25, 2024

