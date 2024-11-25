Utah Hockey Club Comeback Falls Short In Loss To Toronto Maple Leafs

On the Site:
Nov 24, 2024, 7:50 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

TORONTO – The Utah Hockey Club attempted to make a third-period comeback up north but ultimately came up short as they fell to the Toronto Maple Leafs, 3-2, on Sunday.

After the second period saw three unanswered scores for the Maple Leafs, Utah pulled one back in the third. After minutes of looking for the equalizer, they pulled their goalie with two minutes left but couldn’t find the back of the net.

Utah will stay in Canada for one more road game against Montreal before returning home to face the Edmonton Oilers on Friday.

Utah HC Starts, Ends Strong In Loss To Maple Leafs

First Period

Second Period

Third Period

