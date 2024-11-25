The Hat Trick: Utah Hockey Club Comes Up Short In Toronto Due To Poor Second Period Stretch

SALT LAKE CITY – Despite an impressive effort during the first and third periods, the Utah Hockey Club experienced yet another dooming stretch that buried any chances of winning the second half of their back-to-back. Following three consecutive goals from the Toronto Maple Leafs, Utah failed to emerge from another two-goal deficit and lost 3-2 on Sunday night.

Here are the key takeaways from Utah’s loss to Toronto.

Utah’s power play remained productive which is a great sign looking ahead

After receiving new life against Pittsburgh on Saturday night with three goals on four opportunities, the Utah Hockey Club’s power play unit sustained production against the Toronto Maple Leafs which is a very positive sign.

With so many struggles offensively and an inability to score with a man advantage over several recent games, it was a huge relief for Utah to see some consistency. While it wasn’t nearly as successful as Saturday’s contest, seeing another one go in will certainly go a long way in terms of their confidence.

The most encouraging aspect of Utah’s power play was the sustained puck movement and their ability to capitalize with the right players in the right spots.

As previously mentioned, this puck went in because of solid zone structure, great movement and the boys playing to each other’s strengths.

Clayton Keller was patient with the puck on his stick, Mikhail Sergachev moved it to the right place from the point, Dylan Guenther fired one from his spot and Logan Cooley made sure to get on the end of it. Textbook.

Even though it would’ve been ideal to see multiple goals against Toronto, the confidence has certainly been restored which will help win games moving forward as the schedule lightens up a bit in December.

Jack McBain has been a goal scoring menace in front of the net this season

Unexpectedly, Jack McBain has been one of bright spots for the Utah Hockey Club this season with consistent point production and a strong net presence in the offensive zone.

Looking back to last season, McBain had just eight goals in 67 appearances. Through just 20 games this year, McBain already has seven goals and is currently second on the team in scoring behind Dylan Guenther (9).

The goal McBain scored against Toronto was the perfect example of what he brings to this club. He battled behind the net to help Utah maintain possession, immediately went in front of the goal to create traffic, got into a good position ahead of his defender, and beautifully tipped one into the back of the net.

For a team that’s struggled in terms of physicality and more recently with getting bodies in front of the goaltender, McBain has been a key part to their production as of late and needs to continue to play that way as it stimulates the offense, opens up space for others and has been resulting in big goals for Utah.

Another poor stretch doomed Utah’s ability to win but they’ll learn from it

In a familiar fashion, another poor stretch doomed Utah’s chances to come away with a win against the Toronto Maple Leafs despite a stellar performance through most of the game.

After a strong first period and an early 1-0 lead, the Utah Hockey Club allowed three goals in five minutes which put them at a two-goal deficit, and they were yet again unable to crawl out.

During those five minutes, it was an additional poor stretch of hockey where everything that could go wrong went wrong. They committed unnecessary stick penalties, put themselves at a disadvantage, had several key defensive breakdowns, a bad change and completely came apart.

“It’s a big issue. You get on the road and repeat the same mistake, the same guys, a stick penalty…that’s tough. Our game management, our game in the game, cost us today. From bad change to getting in penalty trouble,” Head coach Andre Tourigny said.

In response, head coach Andre Tourigny called a timeout and let his players know it was simply unacceptable.

“We just needed a reset. A lot of things were happening pretty quick. We just needed to talk as a group, be a lot more disciplined, can’t take that many penalties,” McBain said.

Unfortunately, this probably is not the last time this will happen, but you have to look at it with some perspective. As stated many times before, this team is young and learning every time they step on the ice.

Some nights, like against Pittsburgh, they looked like the greatest team in the league that couldn’t be stopped. Other nights, like Toronto, they will have tough stretches that ultimately lose them games.

However, what’s encouraging is Utah didn’t give up. They responded with a great effort and unfortunately just couldn’t find the equalizer. But for the vast majority of that hockey game, Utah was the better team. Once they can discover how to play a full 60 minutes, they’re going to be scary and could transform into a legit contender in a few years.

For now, expect more ups and downs as they continue to figure this all out.

