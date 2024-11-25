LocalsInTheNFL Week 12 Recap: Top Performances And Weekly Roundup

SALT LAKE CITY – The 12th week of the 2024 NFL season is just about in the books with only Monday Night Football remaining. Players with local ties made their mark all over the league in week twelve.

Every local NFL player who recorded a stat, with the top performances highlighted, or helped their team pick up a win can be found in our weekly roundup.

Week 13 of the 2024 NFL season begins on November 28 with a three-day Thanksgiving Thursday Night Football slate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

NFL Locals’ Week 12: Top Performances, All Stats, And More

Top Local NFL Performances

On Thursday Night Football, East High standout Jaylen Warren took 11 carries for 45 yards and a touchdown. He added three receptions for 19 yards through the air.

Former Utah State QB Jordan Love helped the Packers improve to 8-3 with a win over San Francisco. Love completed 13 of 23 pass attempts for 163 yards and two touchdowns. It was also his first game of the season without an interception.

Former Utah WR Devaughn Vele set a career-high for receiving yards as he reeled in six receptions for 80 yards against the Raiders.

Former BYU WR Puka Nacua caught nine passes for 117 yards against the Eagles on Sunday Night Football.

In The Statsheet

Former Southern Utah safety Miles Killebrew had one tackle against the Browns on Thursday Night.

Former Utah LB Mohamoud Diabate posted six total tackles (five solo) and a tackle for loss against Pittsburgh.

Former Utah WR Tim Patrick caught four passes for 55 yards in the Lions’ win over the Colts in week 12.

Former Ute safety Julian Blackmon recorded four total tackles (two solo) and one pass breakup against Detroit. Blackmon’s teammate, former Utah kicker Matt Gay, went 2/2 on field goals with a long of 29.

Former BYU LB Sione Takitaki had one tackle against the Dolphins.

Former Utah State LB Nick Vigil posted one tackle for the Cowboys in a bounce-back win over Washington.

For the Commanders, two locals made an impact. Former Utah State LB Bobby Wagner led the team in tackles with eight (five solo) and one tackle for loss. Former BYU CB Michael Davis had two total tackles (one solo) and one pass breakup.

Bingham High star Dalton Schultz caught two passes for 20 yards against the Titans.

Former BYU RB Chris Brooks took four carries for 11 yards in Green Bay’s win over the 49ers. He also pulled in one reception for 15 yards.

Former BYU LB Fred Warner had six total tackles (three solo) against the Packers.

Former BYU DT Khyiris Tonga had one solo tackle against the Seahawks.

Two former Utes on the Broncos, LB Cody Barton and DE Jonah Elliss, helped Denver beat Las Vegas on Sunday. Barton led the team in tackles with six (five solo) and added 0.5 sacks, one pass breakup, and one QB hit. Elliss had three total tackles (two solo), one sack, and one tackle for loss.

The Packers scored 14 unanswered in the fourth. Love gave a jump ball to Malik Heath late in the quarter as the cherry on top of a great win. pic.twitter.com/bOOIyn6BBU — Chandler Holt (@CHoltSports) November 25, 2024

Secured The Win

Desert Hills standout Penei Sewell helped the Lions improve to 10-1 with a 24-6 win over Indianapolis.

Former Weber State OL Sua Opeta and the Buccaneers allowed zero sacks and only two QB hits in a 30-7 win over the Giants.

Two former BYU Cougars on the Chiefs, OL Kingsley Suamataia and HC Andy Reid, helped Kansas City get back in the win column against Carolina.

Former Utah OL Sataoa Laumea and the Seahawks moved into first place in the NFC West with a 16-6 win over Arizona.

Former Utah OL Garett Bolles and Denver defeated their division foe, the Las Vegas Raiders, in week 12.

Sign up for the KSL Sports Pro Football Challenge!

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From top performances to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Want more coverage of Top Local NFL Performances? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @CHoltSports