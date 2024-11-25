(CNN) — A former Kentucky sheriff accused of killing a county judge in his chambers two months ago is due in court for an arraignment Monday, the first time the suspect will be back at the Letcher County courthouse since the shooting there.

Shawn “Mickey” Stines, 43, has pleaded not guilty in the fatal shooting of Letcher County District Judge Kevin Mullins, whose killing stunned their small community. Stines, then the county sheriff, has since resigned.

A grand jury has formally indicted the onetime lawman on the charge of murder of a public official, Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman and Commonwealth’s Attorney Jackie Steele –– whose offices are jointly prosecuting the case –– announced Thursday.

But the indictment does not shed any new light on a possible motive for the shooting.

Stines could face the death penalty if convicted.

Monday will mark Stines’ first time in court since a preliminary hearing early last month, when a judge found probable cause to refer the case to a grand jury. That hearing was held more than 100 miles from the site of Mullins’ killing while the Letcher County courthouse was temporarily closed.

Authorities responded to the Letcher County courthouse on the afternoon of September 19 to find Mullins, 54, had suffered gunshot wounds, Kentucky State Police said at the time. Stines surrendered to authorities at the scene.

At last month’s hearing, prosecutors played surveillance footage from Mullins’ chambers that appeared to show the judge crouching behind his desk as a man identified as Stines shoots him multiple times. As Stines prepares to leave the room, he appears to see Mullins moving under his desk and fires several more shots.

Defense attorneys did not deny Stines shot Mullins but suggested he was in the midst of an “extreme emotional disturbance,” arguing a first-degree manslaughter charge would be more appropriate than murder.

Surveillance video not shown in court captured the former sheriff calling his daughter on his phone before asking to see Mullins’ phone, which the judge gave him, Kentucky State Police Det. Clayton Stamper testified at last month’s hearing.

The full video shows Stines opened fire seconds after looking at the judge’s phone, Stamper testified, noting Stines had tried to call his daughter from both phones. Phone records, Stamper said, showed calls previously had been made from the judge’s phone to Stines’ daughter.

Both men had eaten lunch with a group prior to the shooting, Stamper said. And while no witnesses observed any anger between them, witnesses told investigators about one exchange:

“I was told that the judge made a statement to Mickey about, ‘Do we need to meet private in my chambers?’” Stamper said.