On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Ex-sheriff indicted in judge’s killing due back today at Kentucky courthouse where the fatal shooting erupted

Nov 25, 2024, 7:24 AM | Updated: 7:26 am

Former Letcher County Kentucky Sheriff Shawn "Mickey" Stines has been indicted by a grand jury on o...

Former Letcher County Kentucky Sheriff Shawn "Mickey" Stines has been indicted by a grand jury on one count of murdering a public official. (Timothy D. Easley/AP/File)

(Timothy D. Easley/AP/File)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY DAKIN ANDONE AND ANDY ROSE, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN)A former Kentucky sheriff accused of killing a county judge in his chambers two months ago is due in court for an arraignment Monday, the first time the suspect will be back at the Letcher County courthouse since the shooting there.

Shawn “Mickey” Stines, 43, has pleaded not guilty in the fatal shooting of Letcher County District Judge Kevin Mullins, whose killing stunned their small community. Stines, then the county sheriff, has since resigned.

Video shown in court last month showed the fatal shooting of District Judge Kevin Mullins inside his chambers. (Kentucky Court of Justice/AP/File) FILE - Former Letcher County Ky. Sheriff Shawn "Mickey" Stines looks over at the prosecutors during a hearing at the Morgan County Courthouse in West Liberty, Ky., Oct. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File) Letcher County Sheriff Shawn M. Stines is pictured. Investigators are trying to determine what motivated a Kentucky sheriff to allegedly shoot and kill a district judge after the two had an argument inside the judge’s chambers, according to Kentucky State Police. (Letcher County) Letcher County, Kentucky District Judge Kevin R. Mullins is pictured. Investigators are trying to determine what motivated a Kentucky sheriff to allegedly shoot and kill a district judge after the two had an argument inside the judge’s chambers, according to Kentucky State Police. (Letcher County government) In this image from video provided by WYMT-TV, Letcher County Sheriff Shawn M. Stines speaks during an interview in Whitesburg, Ky., on Aug. 14, 2024. (WYMT-TV via AP)Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

A grand jury has formally indicted the onetime lawman on the charge of murder of a public official, Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman and Commonwealth’s Attorney Jackie Steele –– whose offices are jointly prosecuting the case –– announced Thursday.

But the indictment does not shed any new light on a possible motive for the shooting.

Stines could face the death penalty if convicted.

Monday will mark Stines’ first time in court since a preliminary hearing early last month, when a judge found probable cause to refer the case to a grand jury. That hearing was held more than 100 miles from the site of Mullins’ killing while the Letcher County courthouse was temporarily closed.

Authorities responded to the Letcher County courthouse on the afternoon of September 19 to find Mullins, 54, had suffered gunshot wounds, Kentucky State Police said at the time. Stines surrendered to authorities at the scene.

At last month’s hearing, prosecutors played surveillance footage from Mullins’ chambers that appeared to show the judge crouching behind his desk as a man identified as Stines shoots him multiple times. As Stines prepares to leave the room, he appears to see Mullins moving under his desk and fires several more shots.

Defense attorneys did not deny Stines shot Mullins but suggested he was in the midst of an “extreme emotional disturbance,” arguing a first-degree manslaughter charge would be more appropriate than murder.

Surveillance video not shown in court captured the former sheriff calling his daughter on his phone before asking to see Mullins’ phone, which the judge gave him, Kentucky State Police Det. Clayton Stamper testified at last month’s hearing.

The full video shows Stines opened fire seconds after looking at the judge’s phone, Stamper testified, noting Stines had tried to call his daughter from both phones. Phone records, Stamper said, showed calls previously had been made from the judge’s phone to Stines’ daughter.

Both men had eaten lunch with a group prior to the shooting, Stamper said. And while no witnesses observed any anger between them, witnesses told investigators about one exchange:

“I was told that the judge made a statement to Mickey about, ‘Do we need to meet private in my chambers?’” Stamper said.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Former Letcher County Kentucky Sheriff Shawn "Mickey" Stines has been indicted by a grand jury on o...

Dakin Andone and Andy Rose, CNN

Ex-sheriff indicted in judge’s killing due back today at Kentucky courthouse where the fatal shooting erupted

A former Kentucky sheriff accused of killing a county judge in his chambers two months ago is due in court for an arraignment Monday, the first time the suspect will be back at the Letcher County courthouse since the shooting there.

2 minutes ago

Chuck Woolery, "Lingo", "Greed", Naturally Stoned" and "Love Conection" at the "Game Show Networks ...

Mark Kennedy, AP Entertainment Writer

Chuck Woolery, smooth-talking game show host of ‘Wheel of Fortune,’ and ‘Scrabble,’ dies at 83

Chuck Woolery, the affable, smooth-talking game show host of “Wheel of Fortune,” “Love Connection” and “Scrabble” who later became a right-wing podcaster, skewering liberals and accusing the government of lying about COVID-19, has died.

12 hours ago

A truck crosses a flooded road Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in Santa Rosa, Calif....

Associated Press

Forecasts warn of possible winter storms across US during Thanksgiving week

Forecasters in the U.S. have warned of another round of wintry weather that could complicate travel leading up to Thanksgiving.

12 hours ago

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Cynthia Erivo, left, and Ariana Grande in a scene f...

Jake Coyle, AP Film Writer

‘Wicked’ and ‘Gladiator’ make gravity-defying theater debuts

“Wicked” and “Gladiator II” have debuted in theaters with a combined $270 million in ticket sales.

17 hours ago

U.S. Senator-elect John Curtis (R-UT) arrives for the Senate Republican leadership elections at the...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

John Curtis wants to create AI tool to help identify scam attempts

John Curtis has a proposal to help Americans wade through the seemingly endless slop of spam texts and emails that would direct a federal agency to develop an artificial intelligence tool.

18 hours ago

Kevin Ozorkiewicz and neighbor John Phillips row a canoe at the flooded Mirabel RV Park & Campgroun...

GODOFREDO A. VASQUEZ

Forecasts warn of storms across US during Thanksgiving week

Forecasters throughout the U.S. issued warnings that another round of winter weather could complicate travel leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday.

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

Ex-sheriff indicted in judge’s killing due back today at Kentucky courthouse where the fatal shooting erupted