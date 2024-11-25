On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
LOCAL NEWS

Looking Out for the Good: Light of the World Giving Machines kick off for 2024 holiday season

Nov 25, 2024, 10:15 AM | Updated: 10:24 am

Tamara Vaifanua's Profile Picture

BY TAMARA VAIFANUA


SALT LAKE CITY — The American Red Cross and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are kicking off the Giving Machine service effort for the eighth year.

On Monday, Light the World Giving Machines will be unveiled to the public in Salt Lake City and Orem. The machines offer community members a way to give in a way that is “instant, fun and memorable.” Since the project’s genesis in 2017, the Giving Machines have appeared in over 100 cities across the globe and served more than $33 million in goods, services and care to those in need.

Light the World Giving Machines are back for the Christmas and holiday season

Each vending machine offers a chance to gift comfort kits to someone affected by disaster, or infant care kits to give formula and diapers to babies in need. The church covers all operational costs to get the donations where they need to go, including credit card fees.

The Giving Machine charities include:

On Monday, Giving Machines were set to be unveiled in Salt Lake City at noon in City Creek Center and in Orem at 7 p.m. at University Place.

