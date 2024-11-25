On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Rain and snow coming to Utah ahead of Thanksgiving

Nov 25, 2024, 11:22 AM

a person walks through rain in downtown slc utah...

A man carries an umbrella while walking through a mix of rain and snow in downtown Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

(Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

Sam Herrera's Profile Picture

BY SAM HERRERA


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A storm is expected to bring rain and snow to Utah over the next two days in the lead-up to Thanksgiving.

KSL Meteorologist Devan Masciulli said she expects a strong, moisture-rich storm to start moving in Monday night.

 

By Tuesday, the whole state can expect to see rain and snow. Masciulli said Tuesday would be a “washout.”

Rain will be less widespread by the end of Tuesday in the Wasatch Front.

“At that point, snow may mix in with the rain for the northern valleys,” Masciulli said.

Masciulli said that northern Utah may also see lake-effect snow early Wednesday in areas south and east of the Great Salt Lake.

The chance for snow up north lasts through Wednesday morning.

In central and southeastern Utah however, the storm will likely hold through the afternoon.

Masciulli said the rain potential for the northern and southern valleys is from .25 to .75 inches. In central valleys, the rain potential is .75 to 1.25 inches.

Snow potential in the Wasatch Back is between 4 inches and 8 inches. In the northern mountains snow potential is between 12 and 24 inches. For the central and southern mountains, the potential is 15 to 30 inches.

