Classes in Ogden elementary school canceled after water line break

OGDEN — An Ogen elementary school canceled classes Monday after a water line break.

Polk Elementary School‘s classes were canceled after a water break caused damage to the building, according to Ogden School District. The damage was being assessed and the district said it was still to be decided if students would be able to come back to the building on Tuesday.

Students already had a holiday break planned for Wednesday through Friday for Thanksgiving, the district said.

