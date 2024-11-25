On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
LOCAL NEWS

Classes in Ogden elementary school canceled after water line break

Nov 25, 2024, 10:57 AM

FILE — Polk Elementary School pictured in Ogden. (Google Earth Pro)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


OGDEN — An Ogen elementary school canceled classes Monday after a water line break.

Polk Elementary School‘s classes were canceled after a water break caused damage to the building, according to Ogden School District. The damage was being assessed and the district said it was still to be decided if students would be able to come back to the building on Tuesday.

Students already had a holiday break planned for Wednesday through Friday for Thanksgiving, the district said.

This is a developing story. It may be updated. 

