Former Utah Farm Bureau President sentenced after guilty plea for assault of worker

ROY — After being accused of assaulting a farm worker in August of 2023, former president of the Utah Farm Bureau, Ron Gibson, changed his plea to “guilty” on Wednesday.

KSL TV obtained cellphone video footage at the time recorded by a group of workers as they confronted Gibson about what they said were wages never paid to them. At one point in the video, Gibson appeared to backhand one of the workers. That worker said he was hit in the face, and court documents recorded thereafter stated he required medical attention.

In the days following Gibson’s 2023 arrest, he resigned from his position at Utah Farm Bureau.

Now after his guilty plea, Gibson was sentenced to 12 months on probation and 20 hours of community service for the class B misdemeanor.

Gibson was separately being investigated after allegations of human trafficking and fraud were made against him after the assault, according to the Weber County Sheriff’s Office. The Department of Public Safety confirmed Monday the investigation was still ongoing.