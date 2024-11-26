Why Utah leads the way in ‘golden gigs’

CEDAR CITY — Jody Heaps has spent a lot of time in the classroom.

The Cedar City resident worked 42 years as a teacher and principal before retiring earlier this year.

But she didn’t stay away long. In August, Heaps started a new job — five to 10 hours a week — working with teachers in Beaver and Iron counties.

“I email, I video conference, I go and visit these classes with the teachers,” Heaps said. “I observe them, and we set goals together.”

For Heaps, who’s 67, it’s a way to share her skills honed over a long career. But there’s another motivation, too.

“The money helps, of course,” she said.

Heaps is a widow who lives alone. She said her part-time job allows her to stretch out those retirement dollars a little further.

“When I decided to retire, I knew I had enough to pay my living expenses, but there wasn’t a whole lot of wiggle room,” she said. “This provides me with some extra, (to) make sure I have enough.”

Senior side hustles

Heaps’s story is not unique. A recent study by MarketBeat.com looked at retirees who have side hustles. The study found Utah leads the way in earnings from those jobs at $825 a month.

“I think people are starting to look at retirement differently than they used to in the past,” said Benjamin Cummings, who teaches finance at Utah Valley University. “It used to be people had a working career, then they’d stop working, then they’re in retirement. I think people now look at it sometimes as a more phased approach.”

In the MarketBeat.com study, nearly half of retirees said they pursued a side job to supplement retirement income. Cummings said that can help them navigate higher living costs when they’re often on fixed incomes.

“It lets you live the difference between just surviving in retirement versus thriving and really enjoying those retirement years,” he said.

But not all the seniors looking for side gigs are doing it for financial reasons. A third of respondents told MarketBeat.com they wanted a side hustle to stay mentally active and engaged. The rest said it was to pursue a passion or hobby, or meet new people.

Lifelong learning

Karen Arnesen of Pleasant Grove went back to school in her 60s for a PhD in instructional psychology and technology.

“I love school,” Arnesen said. “I love learning.”

After her husband passed away in 2022, Arnesen continued to work at her degree. This past April, she graduated from Brigham Young University at age 66.

Out of all the students in her program, Arnesen was “by far” the oldest, she said, laughing.

At this point, Arnesen said she is still figuring out what to do with her new degree.

“I don’t really need to make the money,” she said, “but I do want to use my degree in places that it can be most useful.”

Both Arnesen and Heaps said they have a lot left in the tank — and they look forward to this chapter of their lives.

“I feel like I have so many years ahead, and I still have lots to give,” Arnesen said. “I don’t want to be done. I want to still be part of the world. I want to still be contributing in some way.”

“I think we have a lot to offer,” added Heaps, “and we shouldn’t be thrown out with the trash. We’ve got a lot going for us.”