Big 12 Power Rankings: Final Push To League Championship Game

We’ve reached the final week of a wild 2024 regular season. The chaos and craziness in this league will probably continue this upcoming weekend as two berths remain up for grabs in the Big 12 Championship Game.

Big 12 Conference officials stated that nine teams in the league still have an opportunity to reach Arlington. The leaders of the pack are Arizona State and Iowa State, who locked up big wins over BYU and Utah over the weekend.

Big 12 Power Rankings, 2024 Season: Week 14

Here are our power rankings in the Big 12 entering the week 14 slate.

1. Arizona State (9-2, 6-2 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 2 (Up 1)

Arizona State 28, BYU 23

This week: at Arizona | 1:30 p.m. | FOX

Arizona State delivered in the biggest game in Tempe in more than a decade. The Sun Devils are for real. The only hurdle between them and an appearance in Arlington is in-state rival Arizona in the Territorial Cup this weekend.

2. Iowa State (9-2, 6-2 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 4 (Up 2)

Iowa State 31, Utah 28

This Week: vs. Kansas State | 5:30 p.m. | FOX

Iowa State was off the radar for the past few weeks. After some classic Big 12 chaos, the Cyclones are again in control of their destiny.

3. BYU (9-2, 6-2 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 3

Arizona State 28, BYU 23

This week: vs. Houston | 8:15 p.m. (MST) | ESPN & KSL NewsRadio

The second half performance against Arizona State gives optimism moving forward. Still, this team isn’t playing their best football at the moment. They need to play a complete 60 minutes again.

4. Colorado (8-3, 6-2 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 1 (Down 3)

Kansas 37, Colorado 21

This week: vs. Oklahoma State (Friday) | 10 a.m. (MST) | ABC

Like BYU, Colorado stumbled out of the gates and dug themselves into a hole too big to climb out of. Now, the Buffs need some help.

5. Kansas (5-6, 4-4 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 8 (Up 3)

Kansas 37, Colorado 21

This week: at Baylor | 10 a.m. (MST) | ESPN2

Is Kansas the best 5-6 team in America? Probably. The Jayhawks have knocked off three Top 25 opponents. If KU wins this week at Baylor, they would become bowl eligibile.

6. Baylor (7-4, 5-3 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 5 (Down 1)

Baylor 20, Houston 10

This week: vs. Kansas | 10 a.m. (MST) | ESPN2

Saturday’s game between Baylor and Kansas pairs two of the hottest teams in the league against one another on the Banks of the Brazos. It should be a great game. If Baylor gets absolute chaos above them from ASU, Iowa State, BYU, and others, there’s a path for the Bears to make it to the title game.

7. Kansas State (8-3, 5-3 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 6 (Down 1)

Kansas State 41, Cincinnati 15

This week: at Iowa State | 5:30 p.m. | FOX

It was a good bounce-back win to end a two-game losing streak for K-State.

8. TCU (7-4, 5-3 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 7 (Down 1)

TCU 49, Arizona 28

This week: at Cincinnati | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

The Horned Frogs have won four of their last five. Between the on-field success and having the wins off-the-field in recruiting, it’s good times in Cowtown.

9. West Virginia (6-5, 5-3 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 10 (Up 1)

West Virginia 31, UCF 21

This week: at Texas Tech | 10 a.m. (MST) | FS1

The win total is less than last year, but it’s a nice follow-up to clinch bowl eligibility again while navigating a tough schedule.

10. Texas Tech (7-4, 5-3 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 9 (Down 1)

Texas Tech 56, Oklahoma State 48

This week: vs. West Virginia | 10 a.m. (MST) | FS1

When Behren Morton and Tahj Brooks are rolling, it’s one of the best backfield tandems in the league.

11. Cincinnati (5-6, 3-5 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 12 (Up 1)

Kansas State 41, Cincinnati 15

This week: vs. TCU | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

The Bearcats need a win to end a four-game losing streak and punch their ticket to a bowl game.

12. UCF (4-7, 2-6 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 11 (Down 1)

West Virginia 31, UCF 21

This week: vs. Utah (Friday) | 6 p.m. (MST) | FOX

The Knights have lost seven of their last eight games. This program used to be the “Future of College Football.” What has happened?

13. Houston (4-7, 3-5 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 14 (Up 1)

Baylor 20, Houston 10

This week: at BYU | 8:15 p.m. (MST) | ESPN & KSL NewsRadio

The Coogs don’t have enough offense to win consistently.

14. Arizona (4-7, 2-6 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 13 (Down 1)

TCU 49, Arizona 28

This week: vs. Arizona State | 1:30 p.m. | FOX

In a disappointing season, a saving grace for Brent Brennan could be playing spoiler to the in-state rival.

15. Utah (4-7, 1-7 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 15

Iowa State 31, Utah 28

This week: at UCF (Friday) | 6 p.m. (MST) | FOX

Kyle Whittingham and Morgan Scalley must hit a home run on the offensive coordinator hire to put Utah in a better position in 2025.

16. Oklahoma State (3-8, 0-8 Big 12)

Last week’s power ranking: No. 16

Texas Tech 56, Oklahoma State 48

This week: at Colorado (Friday) | 10 a.m. (MST) | ABC

The last time Oklahoma State had a winless conference season was in 1994, when the Pokes were part of the Big 8.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio.

