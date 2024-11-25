On the Site:
EVENTS & HOLIDAYS

500 turkeys given to Utah veterans during Thanksgiving drive-thru event

Nov 25, 2024, 1:44 PM | Updated: 1:54 pm

Karah Brackin's Profile Picture

BY KARAH BRACKIN


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Hundreds of Thanksgiving meals made their way into the hands of veterans on Monday at the Salt Lake City VA hospital.

The effort was part of the “We’re ‘Hear’ for You” Veterans Thanksgiving Meal Drive-Thru. The annual event is put on by Ken Garff employees.

Any veteran was welcome to come and pick up a meal. No appointment or reservation was required, just a military ID.

Volunteers said it was a small token to show a big amount of gratitude for veterans.

“We have a pan to cook the turkey, stuffing, cornbread, jello, pudding, corn, beans and cranberry sauce… so pretty much a whole dinner,” said Mike Lloyd, a volunteer.

Five hundred turkeys, along with all the fixings to go, went straight into the hands — or car trunks — of veterans like Basil Joseph Ulibarri.

“I appreciate it immensely,” said Ulibarri, who served in the Army in the 60s.

Ulibarri was first in line on Monday and said this was not his first time in line.

He said this gesture goes toward his family gatherings.

“I show up and eat. I appreciate the fact that they’ve went through all this trouble for the veterans,” said Ulibarri.

Organizers of the event said it was no trouble at all.

“You’re able to look a veteran in the eye and thank them and the gratitude and excitement and appreciation is unmatched,” said Kate Terry, community events and partnership manager at Ken Garff.

On Monday, dozens of volunteers handed out turkeys until they ran out.

But past Monday, Sarah Hallen, the chief for the Center of Development and Civic Engagement with the VA,  said they’ll still be there.

“I’m a veteran. I was in the Army for 12 years and I get my care here at the VA… and to see that the community supports our mission here to care for the veteran is just incredibly impactful,” said Hallen.

Ken Garff is holding another Thanksgiving event for veterans Monday night from 6 to 8 p.m. at Utah State University’s Davis Agricultural Center in Kaysville.

