LOCAL NEWS

Allegiant Air pilots picket outside Provo Airport

Nov 25, 2024, 1:50 PM | Updated: 2:03 pm

Pilots with Allegiant Air picketed outside Provo Airport on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024 to call for higher pay and better benefits.

Pilots with Allegiant Air picketed outside Provo Airport on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024 to call for higher pay and better benefits. (Stuart Johnson, KSL)

(Stuart Johnson, KSL)

Daniel Woodruff's Profile Picture

BY DANIEL WOODRUFF


KSL TV

PROVO — Roughly two dozen Allegiant Air pilots picketed Monday outside Provo Airport, calling for higher pay and better benefits.

It’s just one of several pickets taking place nationwide, said Daniel Morgan, Allegiant Air captain and Provo-based strategic preparedness committee representative for Allegiant Teamsters Local 2118.

Morgan said pilots have been in contract negotiations with Allegiant Air for four years, two of which have been spent under federal mediation.

Pilots with Allegiant Air picketed outside Provo Airport on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024 to call for higher pay and better benefits. (Stuart Johnson, KSL)

“We’re asking for an industry-standard contract which has scheduling provisions that will provide better work-life balance as well as greater reliability for our passengers,” Morgan told KSL TV.

The picketing at Provo Airport was not a strike, nor did the Utah County-based pilots walk off the job to take part in it. Morgan also noted that Thanksgiving travel “will not be interrupted.”

But, he added, Allegiant’s current scheduling practices sometimes lead to delays for travelers.

“A new contract would provide for better staffing levels that would allow us to be able to recover from regular operations in a quicker manner,” Morgan said. “It would also allow for better staffing levels so that we can provide more reliable service, and the pilots can be better rested.”

In response to a request for comment Monday from KSL TV, Allegiant Air spokesman Andrew Porrello said the airline “remains steadfast in its commitment to working in good faith to secure a deal for our pilots.”

Pilots with Allegiant Air picketed outside Provo Airport on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024 to call for higher pay and better benefits. (Stuart Johnson, KSL)

“Allegiant has offered a competitive package — including an immediate 50% average increase in hourly wages that scales to 70% over 5 years,” Porrello said. “Additionally, we have offered a 50% increase in direct contribution to pilots’ retirement benefits, improvements in long-term disability benefits, and extensive scheduling and quality of life improvements designed to honor seniority and protect our business model.”

Porrello added that Allegiant has tried to engage with the pilots’ union, but the union “has not responded or made counter proposals on the majority of the outstanding economic items in nearly two years. We remain hopeful that the union will choose to engage with us at the table over these key sections so we can meet our goal of reaching an agreement for our pilots.”

But Morgan said he and other Allegiant pilots are already underpaid compared to industry standards, and the proposed pay increase from the airline is tied to concessions in other parts of an already slim contract.

Still, Morgan said he hopes the dispute gets resolved.

“We care deeply about our customers. We care deeply about the success of Provo, and we care deeply about the success of Allegiant,” Morgan said. “We’re not out here just fighting for ourselves and for our passengers. We think that an industry-standard contract will help set Allegiant up for success in the future, letting Provo grow, and letting all of our bases grow.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Allegiant Air pilots picket outside Provo Airport