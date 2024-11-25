On the Site:
Sidney Crosby Offers Advice To Utah Hockey Club Captain Clayton Keller

Nov 25, 2024, 12:52 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – More than a month into the Utah Hockey Club’s inaugural season, the NHL’s newest captain has been busy learning and growing as he features a “C” on his sweater for the first time. As he looks for inspiration and role models to emulate, Utah’s Clayton Keller received advice on his new role from one of the greatest NHL captains of all time, Sidney Crosby.

Clayton Keller has looked up to Sidney Crosby since he was young

Like many young hockey players, Keller was enamored by Crosby’s legendary skill and accomplishments from a young age. As one of his favorite players, Keller constantly watched Crosby and could recall many of his greatest moments, including each of his three Stanley Cups.

But in addition to his appreciation for everything Crosby could do with the puck on his stick, Crosby was also the perfect leader to emulate and is someone his dad encouraged him to follow on and off the ice.

“He was just a player I loved to watch growing up. He was definitely one of my favorite players…I just love how he played, all the crazy goals that he scored and how young he was in the league and successful he was. The cups that he’s won, I remember watching pretty much all of them…my dad always said he’s a player you want to look up to on and off the ice,” Keller told KSL Sports.

“He’s like the Lebron James of hockey so it’s super cool to play against a guy like that,” Keller added.

Crosby provided sound advice to Utah Hockey Club’s new captain

So, what did arguably the greatest NHL captain of all time have to say to Keller?

In true Crosby fashion, the Penguins leader of more than 17 years provided sound advice in regard to what it takes to successfully wear the “C” in the NHL.

It’s also important to note that Crosby was willing to provide advice to Keller after reaching a remarkable milestone of 600 goals that was overshadowed by a 6-1 loss to Utah. But that’s just who Sid is.

Related: The Hat Trick: Utah HC Responds With Dominant Win Over Penguins While Crosby Scores No. 600

“I think just be yourself,” Crosby told KSL Sports. “There’s always things to learn. Obviously, leadership comes from everybody. You take that responsibility seriously, but you rely on the group too. I don’t think he’s got to put any more pressure on his shoulders. He’s a big part of their team and he’s a captain for a reason. So, just keep doing what he’s doing.”

As Keller mentioned with his comparison to Lebron James, Crosby is one of the greatest of all time and has been the face of the NHL since he was just 17 years old.

For nearly two decades, No. 87 has carried the league and the Penguins on his shoulders while featuring a “C” on his sweater. He led his team to three cups, his country to a gold medal and kept Pittsburgh near the top of the league consistently while remaining humble.

If there’s ever a leader that Keller should continue to emulate, there’s no one better than Crosby.

Utah Hockey Schedule

The Utah Hockey Club will now wrap up their four-game road trip against Montreal on Tuesday night. The game can be viewed on SEG+. Fans can also tune in on air on the KSL Sports APP or on 97.5 and 1280 The Zone. Click here for the full schedule. 

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

