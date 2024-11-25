BYU Football Releases Depth Chart For Houston Game

PROVO, Utah – The final BYU football depth chart of the 2024 regular season is out.

BYU welcomes the Houston Cougars to Provo for the first time since 2014. It will be the first meeting between the two programs as conference foes, as both programs joined the Big 12 Conference in 2023.

BYU enters the game with a 9-2 overall record and a 6-2 mark in Big 12 action. Houston is playing for pride entering the regular season finale. The Coogs are 4-7 overall and 3-5 in the Big 12.

BYU football depth chart entering the game against Houston

Here’s the weekly depth chart as the Cougars prepare to face Houston in the regular season finale in Provo.

There were no changes from last week’s depth chart to this week.

Quarterback

Jake Retzlaff

Gerry Bohanon

Running Back

LJ Martin

-OR- Hinckley “Folau” Ropati

Sione I. Moa

-OR- Miles Davis

-OR- Enoch Nawahine

-OR- Pokai Haunga

Wide Receiver

Chase Roberts

Parker Kingston

Wide Receiver

Darius Lassiter

Cody Hagen

Wide Receiver

Keelan Marion

-OR- Jojo Phillips

Tight End

Mata’ava Ta’ase

-OR- Ray Paulo

-OR- Keanu Hill

Ryner Swanson

Left Tackle

Caleb Etienne

Isaiah Jatta

Left Guard

Weylin Lapuaho

Bruce Mitchell

Center

Connor Pay

Bruce Mitchell

-OR- Sonny Makasini

Right Guard

Austin Leausa

-OR- Bruce Mitchell

-OR- Sonny Makasini

Right Tackle

Isaiah Jatta

Austin Leausa

Defensive End

Tyler Batty

Bodie Schoonover

-OR- Viliami Po’uha

Nose

John Nelson

Joshua Singh

David Latu

Tackle

Blake Mangelson

Luke Toomalatai

-OR- John Taumoepeau

Outside Edge

Logan Lutui

-OR- Isaiah Bagnah

Ephraim Asiata

SAM

Isaiah Glasker

Aisea Moa

-OR- Choe Bryant-Strother

MACK

Harrison Taggart

Siale Esera

-OR- Sione Moa

ROVER

Jack Kelly

Ace Kaufusi

Miles Hall

Strong Safety

Crew Wakley

-OR- Raider Damuni

-OR- Micah Harper

Talan Alfrey

-OR- Ethan Slade

Free Safety

Tanner Wall

Tommy Prassas

-OR- Faletau Satuala

Nickel

Jakob Robinson

Jonathan Kabeya

Ethan Slade

Cornerback

Jakob Robinson

Evan Johnson

Jayden Dunlap

Cornerback

Marque Collins

-OR- Mory Bamba

Therrian Alexander III

Punter

Sam Vander Haar

Landon Rehkow

Kickoffs

Will Ferrin

Matthias Dunn

Place Kicker

Will Ferrin

Matthias Dunn

Holder

Sam Vander Haar

Landon Rehkow

Long Snapper

Dalton Riggs

Cannon Skidmore

Returners

Parker Kingston

-OR- Keelan Marion

-OR- Chase Roberts

