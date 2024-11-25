On the Site:
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Teenager resuscitated after falling in Brighton

Nov 25, 2024, 2:40 PM | Updated: 2:47 pm

Brighton ski patrol responding to a serious fall involving a teenage skier on Nov. 25, 2024. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

BRIGHTON — A skier at Brighton Resort needed CPR after he fell, hit his head, and lost consciousness Sunday morning. 

Jared Winkler, director of marketing at Brighton, told KSL TV that an off-duty paramedic found the teenager and immediately began CPR.

Because the accident happened near a ski lift, Brighton’s ski patrol was notified. Winkler said a ski patroller arrived on the scene and took over CPR.

“Fortunately, the skier regained consciousness and stood up, visibly shocked and disoriented. It took a moment to calm him down and explain what had happened,” Winkler said in a written statement.

Brighton ski patrol responding to a serious fall involving a teenage skier on Nov. 25, 2024.

Brighton ski patrol responding to a serious fall involving a teenage skier on Nov. 25, 2024. (KSL TV)

After stabilizing, the skier was transported to the resort’s clinic in a rescue toboggan. Paramedics were waiting for the skier at the clinic and took him to the hospital for further evaluation.

Winkler said the resort has been in contact with the skier’s father, who said the skier should be released from the hospital by Monday afternoon.

