Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The following article about the ChristKINDlmarket is sponsored by This Is The Place Heritage Park.

Willkommen – welcome!

From December 4–7, 2024, This Is The Place will be hosting a Christkindlmarkt. This year, they will have FREE offsite parking and FREE shuttle service to and from the Market to enhance your Market experience. Guests are encouraged to follow the signage and directions of Salt Lake Police officers, be courteous, and refrain from parking in local neighborhoods and undesignated parking areas.

There is also a new and improved Market layout that spreads booths and food vendors out, providing more room to mingle and enjoy this magical experience.

Visit the park for all the holiday magic from Wednesday til Saturday from 11:00 am – 8:00 pm.

Putting the KIND in ChristKINDlmarkt for thirteen years!

Inspired by the world-famous German Christmas markets, Christkindlmarkt SLC is a 501 (c)(3) with a mission to serve and connect the Utah community through a magical German celebration of Christmas. Join us for a unique holiday shopping and cultural experience this season. Tantalizing food, with more food vendors in 2024 than ever before! Festive holiday entertainment awaits you as you stroll through wooden vendor booths nestled amid the magical backdrop of This Is The Place Heritage Park.

Experiences & Entertainment

The magic of Christmas abounds at the market. Peruse the 100+ vendor booths for unique gifts and delicious food. Delight your children with a visit to St. Nikolaus Haus, storytelling, a petting zoo, or a scavenger hunt. Pause to enjoy music, dance, and other entertainment throughout the day. Put the “KIND” in ChristKINDlmarkt as you participate in the St. Martin’s Project. And end the day by enjoying a whimsical parade or stunning live nativity. There is something for everyone at this beloved community event.

Meet the Christkind

The Christkind is the traditional Christmas gift-giver in Germany and many surrounding regions. It is a symbol of kind and generous giving. Children never see the Christkind in person, but upon the Christkind’s departure, bells can often be heard ringing. In some parts of Germany, children write to the Christkind asking for presents. The children decorate their letters with sugar or glitter, then leave them on their windowsills for the Christkind to find. You can find the Christkind at the main square near the Christmas Tree after every parade for a photo op on Thursday and Friday.

Meet Miss Mimi’s and Utah Flash Dancers at The Clock Tower!

The Christkindlmarkt clock tower was inspired by the intriguing cuckoo clocks of Germany. Each day, the clock tower chimes as live dancers emerge from the clock to do an unexpected dance.

Enter a storytelling adventure with the one and only Gnomies Musical Group. Children will meet gnomes from a mystical land while they learn the history of Christmas. Interactive stories and songs center around these magical creatures. Be sure to catch them on stage daily, performing original gnome songs, Christmas classics, and a playful dash of gnome humor.

You can also meet the gnomes in the parades on Thursday and Friday at 6 pm.

For more information on event schedules, vendors, and experiences, visit www.christkindlmarkt-slc.com.

Contact Tresha Kramer, PR /Marketing Director, to schedule interviews, arrange media access and parking, or for other questions about CKM 2024.

Email: tkramer@thisistheplace.org or text: 801.652.0353.

This is a sponsored article brought to you by KSL TV in conjunction with the advertiser. The advertiser paid a fee to promote this article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of KSL TV, its parent company, or its staff.