SALT LAKE CITY — Scammers pretending to be from Rocky Mountain Power may be reaching out to customers more often during the holiday season, the company advised on Monday.

Scammers may pose as the company through fraudulent phone calls, texts, emails or in-person communication.

To avoid falling into a scammer’s trap, customers should be vigilant about any communication they get.

RMP said scammers often demand:

Immediate payment to avoid disconnected service.

Immediate payment for damaged or broken equipment.

The customer buys a prepaid card and shares the card information in order to make payment.

Immediate payment through a text message request.

RMP will never make these requests.

“Be suspicious of anyone who approaches you by phone, email, text or in person and demanding on-the-spot payment,” the company said.

If a customer gets a call making any of these demands, RMP recommends asking the caller to state the account number.

A real RMP representative will have the customer’s correct account number.

RMP also advised that some scammers have technology that can spoof their caller ID. A call from a scammer can appear to be coming from Rocky Mountain Power.

The company recommended not taking those calls and calling its customer service line directly instead.

RMP also recommended that customers set up their online billing profiles through RMP’s website for easy access to statements and to pay bills.

Customers are encouraged to report scam communications to RMP.