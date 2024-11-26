Troopers: Winter driving safety begins long before the snow falls

SALT LAKE CITY — With a storm in the forecast and winter driving conditions inevitably approaching, state troopers on Monday underscored the importance of being prepared.

Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Cameron Roden said drivers should make sure tire treads are in good shape and that tires have good traction.

“Checking that tire pressure, too, would be important, because that would help with maneuverability in slick conditions as well,” Roden said.

Roden toured a parking lot outside of the KSL Broadcast House and found multiple tires that could be replaced soon, including one with obvious damage on the sidewall.

In addition to tires, Roden stressed other winter basics, including driving at the proper speed for the conditions and maintaining a generous following distance.

“Even in slick, wintery conditions, 45mph might be too fast,” Roden said. “Speed is the number one thing that gets people in trouble.”

He also said the following distance goes up considerably depending on speed and road conditions.

“Over 55 (mph), you should be closer to four seconds, and I would say at least doubling those when conditions are slick,” Roden said.

Roden urged people to clean snow off their cars properly before driving, noting that snow flying off of vehicles can become a visibility hazard for everyone.

He also said it was important to keep items such as blankets, snacks, and flashlights inside of cars in case those cars break down during the winter – even when conditions are dry and winter weather hasn’t quite arrived.

“That way, when you’re faced in that scenario when you have slick conditions, or it’s snowing, you’re ready to go,” Roden said.