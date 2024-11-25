On the Site:
Weather Watch
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Basketball Knocking On Door Of AP Top 25 Ranking

Nov 25, 2024, 2:12 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – The 5-0 BYU basketball team almost cracked into the AP Top 25.

BYU checked in as the first team receiving votes section of the poll. That would put them as the 26th-ranked team in the country if the poll extended that far.

The good news for BYU is that a strong showing this week in San Diego will help them enter the rankings.

BYU will face No. 23 Ole Miss in the Rady Children’s Invitational in San Diego on Thanksgiving Day. Then, on Friday, BYU will face NC State or No. 13 Purdue to wrap up the event.

BYU is 5-0 after a five-game homestand to open the first season under head coach Kevin Young.

The Cougars have faced three teams ranked 300 or lower in the KenPom metrics. BYU’s best win so far is against UC Riverside on November 8. The Highlanders are ranked No. 162 in KenPom’s metrics.

BYU’s starting point guard, Dallin Hall, returned to action this past Saturday after a toe injury sidelined him for the first four games. Hall and freshman star Egor Demin create one of the top backcourt tandems out west this season.

This week’s AP Top 25 poll features six teams from the Big 12 Conference, including Kansas, the nation’s number-one team.

AP Top 25, 2024 College Basketball Season: Week 4

Released on November 25th, 2024

1. Kansas | 5-0 | Big 12

2. UConn | 4-0 | Big East

3. Gonzaga | 5-0 | WCC

4. Auburn | 4-0 | SEC

5. Iowa State | 3-0 | Big 12

6. Houston | 3-1 | Big 12

7. Tennessee | 6-0 | SEC

8. Kentucky | 5-0 | SEC

9. Alabama | 4-1 | SEC

10. Marquette | 6-0 | Big East

11. Duke | 4-1 | ACC

12. North Carolina | 3-1 | ACC

13. Purdue | 5-1 | Big Ten

14. Indiana | 4-0 | Big Ten

15. Wisconsin | 7-0 | Big Ten

16. Cincinnati | 5-0 | Big 12

17. Baylor | 4-2 | Big 12

18. Florida | 6-0 | SEC

19. Arkansas | 4-1 | SEC

20. Texas A&M | 4-1 | SEC

21. Creighton | 4-1 | Big East

22. Xavier | 5-0 | Big East

23. Ole Miss | 5-0 | SEC

24. Arizona | 2-2 | Big 12

25. Mississippi State | 5-0 | SEC

Others Receiving Votes: BYU 70, Pitt 62, Texas 57, Ohio State 55, Saint Mary’s 52, Illinois 50, Memphis 38, Texas Tech 31, Drake 29, Nebraska 21, Michigan State 14, Georgia 11, St. John’s 11, Oregon 10, Penn State 9, Utah State 6, Vanderbilt 6, Nevada 5, UCLA 5, Arizona State 5, Maryland 4, Providence 3, Furman 2, Florida State 1, Columbia 1.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State’s Bryson Barnes Among Week 13 Davey O’Brien Top QB Performers

Utah State quarterback Bryson Barnes led the Aggies to a big win in week 13 and got some national recognition for it.

14 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings: Welcome To Feast Week

It's time to feast on some excellent MTE matchups involving Big 12 teams.

19 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Five Things We Learned From Kalani Sitake’s BYU/Houston Presser

Kalani Sitake addressed the media on Zoom to set the stage for BYU/Houston week.

59 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Salt Lake Bees Unveil New Look Logos, Jerseys Ahead Of Move

The Salt Lake Bees unveiled all new logos and jerseys as the team prepares to move to a new ballpark in Daybreak.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Basketball Knocking On Door Of AP Top 25 Ranking

A big week in San Diego should launch BYU into the AP Top 25.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Releases Depth Chart For Houston Game

BYU's final depth chart of the 2024 regular season.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

BYU Basketball Knocking On Door Of AP Top 25 Ranking