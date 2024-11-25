BYU Basketball Knocking On Door Of AP Top 25 Ranking

PROVO, Utah – The 5-0 BYU basketball team almost cracked into the AP Top 25.

BYU checked in as the first team receiving votes section of the poll. That would put them as the 26th-ranked team in the country if the poll extended that far.

#BYU basketball misses the AP Top 25 poll. The 5-0 Cougars are the first team receiving votes. Ole Miss is No. 23. #BYU faces the Rebels on Thursday in San Diego.#BYUHoops — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 25, 2024

The good news for BYU is that a strong showing this week in San Diego will help them enter the rankings.

BYU will face No. 23 Ole Miss in the Rady Children’s Invitational in San Diego on Thanksgiving Day. Then, on Friday, BYU will face NC State or No. 13 Purdue to wrap up the event.

BYU is 5-0 after a five-game homestand to open the first season under head coach Kevin Young.

The Cougars have faced three teams ranked 300 or lower in the KenPom metrics. BYU’s best win so far is against UC Riverside on November 8. The Highlanders are ranked No. 162 in KenPom’s metrics.

BYU’s starting point guard, Dallin Hall, returned to action this past Saturday after a toe injury sidelined him for the first four games. Hall and freshman star Egor Demin create one of the top backcourt tandems out west this season.

This week’s AP Top 25 poll features six teams from the Big 12 Conference, including Kansas, the nation’s number-one team.

AP Top 25, 2024 College Basketball Season: Week 4

Released on November 25th, 2024

1. Kansas | 5-0 | Big 12

2. UConn | 4-0 | Big East

3. Gonzaga | 5-0 | WCC

4. Auburn | 4-0 | SEC

5. Iowa State | 3-0 | Big 12

6. Houston | 3-1 | Big 12

7. Tennessee | 6-0 | SEC

8. Kentucky | 5-0 | SEC

9. Alabama | 4-1 | SEC

10. Marquette | 6-0 | Big East

11. Duke | 4-1 | ACC

12. North Carolina | 3-1 | ACC

13. Purdue | 5-1 | Big Ten

14. Indiana | 4-0 | Big Ten

15. Wisconsin | 7-0 | Big Ten

16. Cincinnati | 5-0 | Big 12

17. Baylor | 4-2 | Big 12

18. Florida | 6-0 | SEC

19. Arkansas | 4-1 | SEC

20. Texas A&M | 4-1 | SEC

21. Creighton | 4-1 | Big East

22. Xavier | 5-0 | Big East

23. Ole Miss | 5-0 | SEC

24. Arizona | 2-2 | Big 12

25. Mississippi State | 5-0 | SEC

Others Receiving Votes: BYU 70, Pitt 62, Texas 57, Ohio State 55, Saint Mary’s 52, Illinois 50, Memphis 38, Texas Tech 31, Drake 29, Nebraska 21, Michigan State 14, Georgia 11, St. John’s 11, Oregon 10, Penn State 9, Utah State 6, Vanderbilt 6, Nevada 5, UCLA 5, Arizona State 5, Maryland 4, Providence 3, Furman 2, Florida State 1, Columbia 1.

