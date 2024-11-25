On the Site:
Salt Lake Bees unveil new look logos, jerseys ahead of move

Nov 25, 2024, 3:10 PM | Updated: 5:37 pm

BY CHANDLER HOLT, KSL SPORTS


SALT LAKE CITY – The Salt Lake Bees unveiled all new logos and jerseys as the team prepares to move to a new ballpark in Daybreak.

In addition to new logos and wordmarks, the Bees showed off their new jersey rotation with four different colors.

The primary logo features a bee-at-bat with the words ‘Salt Lake Bees Baseball’ wrapping around the outer circle.

The primary icon and ligature are the same bee-at-bat and the classic ‘SL’ overlapping letters. There are also seven new-look wordmarks to go along with the logos and jerseys.

The new rotation has an all-white jersey with cursive ‘Bees’ lettering, a similar black jersey with cursive ‘Salt Lake’ lettering, as well as a creme jersey and a grey jersey with a different font type.

There are also four new secondary logos.

The first is a circle with a beehive at the top half and a baseball at the bottom. Playing into the bee theme, there is a realistic bee logo with the body of the bug replaced by a baseball.

The last two are a but more simplistic. there is a Hexagon-shaped logo that features the letters ‘SL’, a baseball, and an outline of Utah with two overlapping baseball bats.

The last logo is of the state of Utah, with ‘Bees’ over the top from corner to corner.

The Bees will show off their new look down at Daybreak Field starting in April 2025.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

