Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings: Welcome To Feast Week
Nov 25, 2024, 4:29 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – Big 12 basketball has an opportunity to establish as the best conference again during the popular “Feast Week.”
During the Thanksgiving holiday, basketball fans get to “feast” on excellent matchups in neutral court events.
Over half of the Big 12’s sixteen teams are participating in Multi-Team Events (MTEs) this week. At this point in the non-conference schedule, we gauge a team’s strength this season.
This week, the Big 12 has teams in the Maui Invitational, Battle 4 Atlantis, Rady Children’s Invitational, and other MTE events.
Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings: Week Four Edition
Take a look at the week four Big 12 basketball power rankings.
1. Kansas (5-0, 0-0 Big 12)
Last week’s ranking: No. 1
Last Week
- Kansas 84, UNC Wilmington 66
This Week
- Tuesday, November 26: vs. Duke (T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas)
- Saturday, November 30: vs. Furman
2. Houston (3-1, 0-0 Big 12)
Last week’s ranking: No. 2
Last Week
- Houston 80, Hofstra 44
This Week
- Tuesday, November 26: vs. Alabama (MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas)
- Wednesday, November 27: vs. Notre Dame (MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas)
3. Iowa State (3-0, 0-0 Big 12)
Last week’s ranking: No. 3
Last Week
- Iowa State 87, IU Indy 52
This Week
- Monday, November 25: vs. Auburn (Maui Invitational)
- Tuesday, November 26: North Carolina/Dayton (Maui Invitational)
- Wednesday, November 27: TBD (Maui Invitational)
4. Cincinnati (5-0, 0-0 Big 12)
Last week’s ranking: No. 5 (Up 1)
Last Week
- Cincinnati 76, Northern Kentucky 60
- Cincinnati 81, Georgia Tech 58
This Week
- Wednesday, November 27: vs. Alabama State
5. Baylor (4-2, 0-0 Big 12)
Last week’s ranking: No. 4 (Down 1)
Last Week
- Baylor 99, St. John’s 98 (2OT)
- Tennessee 77, Baylor 62
This Week
- Wednesday, November 27: vs. New Orleans
6. Texas Tech (5-1, 0-0 Big 12)
Last week’s ranking: No. 7 (Up 1)
Last Week
- Texas Tech 98, Arkansas Pine Bluff 64
- Saint Joseph’s 78, Texas Tech 77
- Texas Tech 79, Syracuse 74
This Week
- Friday, November 29: vs. Northern Colorado
7. Arizona (2-2, 0-0 Big 12)
Last week’s ranking: No. 6 (Down 1)
Last Week
- Duke 69, Arizona 55 (Home Loss)
This Week
- Wednesday, November 27: vs. Davidson (Battle 4 Atlantis)
- Thursday, November 28: vs. Providence or Oklahoma (Battle 4 Atlantis)
- Friday, November 29: TBD (Battle 4 Atlantis)
8. BYU (5-0, 0-0 Big 12)
Last week’s ranking: No. 8
Last Week
- BYU 87, Mississippi Valley State 43
This Week
- Thursday, November 28: vs. Ole Miss (Rady Children’s Invitational)
- Friday, November 29: vs. Purdue/NC State (Rady Children’s Invitational)
9. Arizona State (5-1, 0-0 Big 12)
Last week’s ranking: No. 10 (Up 1)
Last Week
- Arizona State 93, Cal Poly 89
This Week
- Thursday, November 28: vs. New Mexico (Palm Springs, California)
- Friday, November 29: vs. USC or St. Mary’s (Palm Springs, California)
10. TCU (4-1, 0-0 Big 12)
Last week’s ranking: No. 11 (Up 1)
Last Week
- TCU 71, Alcorn State 48
This Week
- Thursday, November 28: vs. Santa Clara (Palm Springs, California)
- Friday, November 29: vs. Colorado State/Washington (Palm Springs, California)
11. Utah (4-1, 0-0 Big 12)
Last week’s ranking: No. 12 (Up 1)
Last Week
- Utah 84, Utah Tech 53
This Week
- Tuesday, November 26: vs. Mississippi Valley State
- Saturday, November 30: vs. Eastern Washington
12. UCF (4-2, 0-0 Big 12)
Last week’s ranking: No. 9 (Down 3)
Last Week
- UCF 80, Tennessee Tech 69
- Wisconsin 86, UCF 70
- LSU 109, UCF 102 (3OT)
This Week
- Wednesday, November 27: vs. Milwaukee
- Sunday, December 1: vs. Cal Baptist
13. Colorado (4-0, 0-0 Big 12)
Last week’s ranking: No. 14 (Up 1)
Last Week
- No games
This Week
- Monday, November 25: vs. Michigan State (Maui Invitational)
- Tuesday, November 26: vs. UConn/Memphis (Maui Invitational)
- Wednesday, November 27: TBD (Maui Invitational)
14. Kansas State (4-2, 0-0 Big 12)
Last week’s ranking: No. 13 (Down 1)
Last Week
- K-State 74, Mississippi Valley State 56
- K-State 83, George Washington 71
- Liberty 67, K-State 65
This Week
- Monday, November 25: vs. Longwood (Virgin Islands)
- Sunday, December 1: vs. Arkansas Pine-Bluff
15. Oklahoma State (4-2, 0-0 Big 12)
Last week’s ranking: No. 15
Last Week
- Florida Atlantic 86, Oklahoma State 78
- Oklahoma State 80, Miami (FL) 74
- Nevada 90, Oklahoma State 78
This Week
- No games
16. West Virginia (3-1, 0-0 Big 12)
Last week’s ranking: No. 16
Last Week
- West Virginia 86, Iona 43
This Week
- Wednesday, November 27: vs. Gonzaga (Battle 4 Atlantis)
- Thursday, November 28: vs. Indiana or Louisville (Battle 4 Atlantis)
- Friday, November 29: TBD (Battle 4 Atlantis)
Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.
