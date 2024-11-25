Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings: Welcome To Feast Week

SALT LAKE CITY – Big 12 basketball has an opportunity to establish as the best conference again during the popular “Feast Week.”

During the Thanksgiving holiday, basketball fans get to “feast” on excellent matchups in neutral court events.

Over half of the Big 12’s sixteen teams are participating in Multi-Team Events (MTEs) this week. At this point in the non-conference schedule, we gauge a team’s strength this season.

This week, the Big 12 has teams in the Maui Invitational, Battle 4 Atlantis, Rady Children’s Invitational, and other MTE events.

Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings: Week Four Edition

Previous Power Rankings

1. Kansas (5-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 1

Last Week

Kansas 84, UNC Wilmington 66

This Week

Tuesday, November 26: vs. Duke (T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas)

Saturday, November 30: vs. Furman

2. Houston (3-1, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 2

Last Week

Houston 80, Hofstra 44

This Week

Tuesday, November 26: vs. Alabama (MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas)

Wednesday, November 27: vs. Notre Dame (MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas)

3. Iowa State (3-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 3

Last Week

Iowa State 87, IU Indy 52

This Week

Monday, November 25: vs. Auburn (Maui Invitational)

Tuesday, November 26: North Carolina/Dayton (Maui Invitational)

Wednesday, November 27: TBD (Maui Invitational)

4. Cincinnati (5-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 5 (Up 1)

Last Week

Cincinnati 76, Northern Kentucky 60

Cincinnati 81, Georgia Tech 58

This Week

Wednesday, November 27: vs. Alabama State

5. Baylor (4-2, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 4 (Down 1)

Last Week

Baylor 99, St. John’s 98 (2OT)

Tennessee 77, Baylor 62

This Week

Wednesday, November 27: vs. New Orleans

6. Texas Tech (5-1, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 7 (Up 1)

Last Week

Texas Tech 98, Arkansas Pine Bluff 64

Saint Joseph’s 78, Texas Tech 77

Texas Tech 79, Syracuse 74

This Week

Friday, November 29: vs. Northern Colorado

7. Arizona (2-2, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 6 (Down 1)

Last Week

Duke 69, Arizona 55 (Home Loss)

This Week

Wednesday, November 27: vs. Davidson (Battle 4 Atlantis)

Thursday, November 28: vs. Providence or Oklahoma (Battle 4 Atlantis)

Friday, November 29: TBD (Battle 4 Atlantis)

8. BYU (5-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 8

Last Week

BYU 87, Mississippi Valley State 43

This Week

Thursday, November 28: vs. Ole Miss (Rady Children’s Invitational)

Friday, November 29: vs. Purdue/NC State (Rady Children’s Invitational)

9. Arizona State (5-1, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 10 (Up 1)

Last Week

Arizona State 93, Cal Poly 89

This Week

Thursday, November 28: vs. New Mexico (Palm Springs, California)

Friday, November 29: vs. USC or St. Mary’s (Palm Springs, California)

10. TCU (4-1, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 11 (Up 1)

Last Week

TCU 71, Alcorn State 48

This Week

Thursday, November 28: vs. Santa Clara (Palm Springs, California)

Friday, November 29: vs. Colorado State/Washington (Palm Springs, California)

11. Utah (4-1, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 12 (Up 1)

Last Week

Utah 84, Utah Tech 53

This Week

Tuesday, November 26: vs. Mississippi Valley State

Saturday, November 30: vs. Eastern Washington

12. UCF (4-2, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 9 (Down 3)

Last Week

UCF 80, Tennessee Tech 69

Wisconsin 86, UCF 70

LSU 109, UCF 102 (3OT)

This Week

Wednesday, November 27: vs. Milwaukee

Sunday, December 1: vs. Cal Baptist

13. Colorado (4-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 14 (Up 1)

Last Week

No games

This Week

Monday, November 25: vs. Michigan State (Maui Invitational)

Tuesday, November 26: vs. UConn/Memphis (Maui Invitational)

Wednesday, November 27: TBD (Maui Invitational)

14. Kansas State (4-2, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 13 (Down 1)

Last Week

K-State 74, Mississippi Valley State 56

K-State 83, George Washington 71

Liberty 67, K-State 65

This Week

Monday, November 25: vs. Longwood (Virgin Islands)

Sunday, December 1: vs. Arkansas Pine-Bluff

15. Oklahoma State (4-2, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 15

Last Week

Florida Atlantic 86, Oklahoma State 78

Oklahoma State 80, Miami (FL) 74

Nevada 90, Oklahoma State 78

This Week

No games

16. West Virginia (3-1, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 16

Last Week

West Virginia 86, Iona 43

This Week

Wednesday, November 27: vs. Gonzaga (Battle 4 Atlantis)

Thursday, November 28: vs. Indiana or Louisville (Battle 4 Atlantis)

Friday, November 29: TBD (Battle 4 Atlantis)

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

