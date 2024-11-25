On the Site:
Weather Watch
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah State’s Bryson Barnes Among Week 13 Davey O’Brien Top QB Performers

Nov 25, 2024, 4:34 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State quarterback Bryson Barnes led the Aggies to a big win in week 13 and got some national recognition for it.

Barnes did it with his arm and his legs against the SDSU Aztecs and was named one of the eight top performers for the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award.

Bryson Barnes Does It All For Utah State Against Aztecs

Maybe most impressively, Barnes wasn’t even the starter against San Diego State.

Spencer Petras got the start but after the first four drives ended in three punts and an interception, Barnes checked in.

The Aztecs built a 13-0 lead as halftime approached. But all it took was two drives for Barnes to give USU its first lead of the game before the break.

Utah State went on to outscore SDSU 27-7 in the second half.

The ‘Pig Farmer’ was the definition of a dual threat at Maverik Stadium on Saturday. Barnes scrambled as many times as he threw a pass.

He connected on 13 of his 15 pass attempts for 139 yards and three touchdowns. He scrambled 15 times for 193 yards and a score on the ground.

In addition to being named one of the Davey Eight, he was also named the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week, one of the Manning Award Stars of the Week, and the AFCU USU Student-Athlete of the Week.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State’s Bryson Barnes Among Week 13 Davey O’Brien Top QB Performers

Utah State quarterback Bryson Barnes led the Aggies to a big win in week 13 and got some national recognition for it.

23 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings: Welcome To Feast Week

It's time to feast on some excellent MTE matchups involving Big 12 teams.

28 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Five Things We Learned From Kalani Sitake’s BYU/Houston Presser

Kalani Sitake addressed the media on Zoom to set the stage for BYU/Houston week.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Salt Lake Bees Unveil New Look Logos, Jerseys Ahead Of Move

The Salt Lake Bees unveiled all new logos and jerseys as the team prepares to move to a new ballpark in Daybreak.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Basketball Knocking On Door Of AP Top 25 Ranking

A big week in San Diego should launch BYU into the AP Top 25.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Releases Depth Chart For Houston Game

BYU's final depth chart of the 2024 regular season.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

Utah State’s Bryson Barnes Among Week 13 Davey O’Brien Top QB Performers