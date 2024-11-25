Utah State’s Bryson Barnes Among Week 13 Davey O’Brien Top QB Performers

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State quarterback Bryson Barnes led the Aggies to a big win in week 13 and got some national recognition for it.

Barnes did it with his arm and his legs against the SDSU Aztecs and was named one of the eight top performers for the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award.

Bryson Barnes Does It All For Utah State Against Aztecs

Maybe most impressively, Barnes wasn’t even the starter against San Diego State.

Spencer Petras got the start but after the first four drives ended in three punts and an interception, Barnes checked in.

The Aztecs built a 13-0 lead as halftime approached. But all it took was two drives for Barnes to give USU its first lead of the game before the break.

Utah State went on to outscore SDSU 27-7 in the second half.

The ‘Pig Farmer’ was the definition of a dual threat at Maverik Stadium on Saturday. Barnes scrambled as many times as he threw a pass.

He connected on 13 of his 15 pass attempts for 139 yards and three touchdowns. He scrambled 15 times for 193 yards and a score on the ground.

In addition to being named one of the Davey Eight, he was also named the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week, one of the Manning Award Stars of the Week, and the AFCU USU Student-Athlete of the Week.

