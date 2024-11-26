On the Site:
Weather Watch
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Domestic violence shelters, hotlines preparing to answer more calls during the holiday season

Nov 25, 2024, 5:20 PM | Updated: 6:56 pm

Shelby Lofton's Profile Picture

BY SHELBY LOFTON


KSLTV.com

OGDEN — As the holidays approach, more families are gathering, but unfortunately, it can lead to an uptick in reports of domestic violence.

Utah crisis centers and shelters have reported more calls from victims this time of year.

“It’s unfortunately something that happens over the holiday season is we see an increase in the needs of our services,” said Amber Paaso, victim assistance center director with YCC Family Crisis Center.

She said the facility typically sees 10 to 15% more people reaching out for help during the holiday season.

Amber Paaso speaking about what they are expecting during the holiday season.

Amber Paaso speaking about what they are expecting during the holiday season. (KSL TV)

The center has a domestic violence shelter and transitional housing for domestic violence survivors, regardless of gender. They also help people get therapy, legal help and sexual assault services.

Paaso said it’s a sad reality that during the holiday season, crisis centers like the one in Ogden will see more calls for help from domestic violence survivors. It’s mostly due to factors like financial stress and family complications.

“You have family members coming together and certain issues can be brought up again, increasing the stress around that,” she said.

She said this time of year is when victims can feel lonelier than ever.

“Oftentimes, an abuser will help create a rift between friends and family, so then most of the time, survivors do really, really feel alone and isolated,” Paaso said.

Pamphlets to help those effected by domestic violence.

Pamphlets to help those affected by domestic violence. (KSL TV

YCC Family Crisis Center said prevention is a huge part of its work, and it wants people to know how they can help a neighbor or friend who they believe could be in a dangerous situation.

“Abuse is about control, so the last thing you want to do as a friend, a neighbor, or a family member is to try to take that control away,” Paaso said.

She said instead, send or connect them resources and let them decide how to proceed.

“Step in without any judgment,” Paaso said.

She said it’s important that people who are in an abusive relationship have a safety plan, especially during the holidays.

“That’s something you can pull off online and fill out,” she said. “You’re welcome to call us and any of our case managers or advocates will help you to do that.”

YCC Family Crisis Center in Ogden, Utah on Nov. 25, 2024.

YCC Family Crisis Center in Ogden, Utah, on Nov. 25, 2024. (KSL TV)

Paaso recommends gathering important information and documents and communicating with trusted loved ones.

“[Have] code words with friends or family when you feel that you’re in danger and you need help and they need to call the police,” Paaso said.

She said to remember that many centers and hotlines, including hers, are ready and willing to take your call, no matter what day it is.

You can call or text YCC Family Crisis Center’s 24/7 hotline at 801-392-7273. To help support families affected by domestic and sexual violence, click here.

Domestic violence resources

If you or someone you know is going through abuse, help is available.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Lt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol feeling a tire to see if it needed to be replaced ah...

Andrew Adams

Troopers: Winter driving safety begins long before the snow falls

With a storm in the forecast and winter driving conditions approaching, the Utah Highway Patrol is underscoring the importance of being prepared.

11 minutes ago

One of the doors at Pleasant Creek School smashed after a vandal broke into the school on Nov. 22, ...

Shara Park

Vandal causes over $5,000 in damage to Pleasant Creek School

Staff at a small school in Pleasant Creek are working together to clean up thousands of dollars in damage caused by a vandal.

19 minutes ago

rocky mountain power crew...

Sam Herrera

Rocky Mountain Power warns of scam callers during holiday season

Scammers pretending to be from Rocky Mountain Power may be reaching out to customers more often during the holiday season, RMP advised on Monday.

1 hour ago

Someone answering the hotline for YCC Family Crisis Center as its expecting more calls during the h...

Shelby Lofton

Domestic violence shelters, hotlines preparing to answer more calls during the holiday season

Utah crisis centers and shelters are preparing for an uptick in reports of domestic violence as the holidays approach.

2 hours ago

San Jose State head coach Todd Kress, center back, talks to his players during a timeout during the...

Mead Gruver and Amy Beth Hanson, Associated Press

Judge rejects request to sideline a San Jose State volleyball player

A judge has rejected a request to block a San Jose State women’s volleyball team member from playing in a conference tournament on claims that she’s transgender.

3 hours ago

two people at a petroglyphs site in utah...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Feds offer $1K reward after petroglyphs defaced in southern Utah

Federal land managers are now offering a $1,000 reward as authorities investigate an incident that left ancient petroglyphs near the Utah-Arizona border defaced over the weekend.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

Domestic violence shelters, hotlines preparing to answer more calls during the holiday season