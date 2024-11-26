Domestic violence shelters, hotlines preparing to answer more calls during the holiday season

OGDEN — As the holidays approach, more families are gathering, but unfortunately, it can lead to an uptick in reports of domestic violence.

Utah crisis centers and shelters have reported more calls from victims this time of year.

“It’s unfortunately something that happens over the holiday season is we see an increase in the needs of our services,” said Amber Paaso, victim assistance center director with YCC Family Crisis Center.

She said the facility typically sees 10 to 15% more people reaching out for help during the holiday season.

The center has a domestic violence shelter and transitional housing for domestic violence survivors, regardless of gender. They also help people get therapy, legal help and sexual assault services.

Paaso said it’s a sad reality that during the holiday season, crisis centers like the one in Ogden will see more calls for help from domestic violence survivors. It’s mostly due to factors like financial stress and family complications.

“You have family members coming together and certain issues can be brought up again, increasing the stress around that,” she said.

She said this time of year is when victims can feel lonelier than ever.

“Oftentimes, an abuser will help create a rift between friends and family, so then most of the time, survivors do really, really feel alone and isolated,” Paaso said.

YCC Family Crisis Center said prevention is a huge part of its work, and it wants people to know how they can help a neighbor or friend who they believe could be in a dangerous situation.

“Abuse is about control, so the last thing you want to do as a friend, a neighbor, or a family member is to try to take that control away,” Paaso said.

She said instead, send or connect them resources and let them decide how to proceed.

“Step in without any judgment,” Paaso said.

She said it’s important that people who are in an abusive relationship have a safety plan, especially during the holidays.

“That’s something you can pull off online and fill out,” she said. “You’re welcome to call us and any of our case managers or advocates will help you to do that.”

Paaso recommends gathering important information and documents and communicating with trusted loved ones.

“[Have] code words with friends or family when you feel that you’re in danger and you need help and they need to call the police,” Paaso said.

She said to remember that many centers and hotlines, including hers, are ready and willing to take your call, no matter what day it is.

You can call or text YCC Family Crisis Center’s 24/7 hotline at 801-392-7273. To help support families affected by domestic and sexual violence, click here.

Domestic violence resources

If you or someone you know is going through abuse, help is available.